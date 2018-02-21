+ Featured Posts > _ > Society > Galleries
Shakespeare in Love
February 21, 2018
Photos by Bill Wine
This fifth annual gala took place at 21c Museum Hotel on Feb. 17. The black-and-white bash featured live music and performances, tarot card readings, Brown-Forman cocktails and hors d’oeuvres crafted by Proof.
-
Natalie and Jack Dorris.
-
Gary Barrigar and Colleen Devlin.
-
Christine Vaughan, Kentucky Shakespeare Producing Artistic Director Matt Wallace and Tara Anderson.
-
Whitney and Blake Counsell.
-
The Highland Chambers Players provided musical entertainment.
-
Jenny and Charlie Marsh.
-
Gary Barrigar, Colleen Devlin Cindy Schrader and Gary Griffin.
-
Lee Mai with CirqueLouis performed.
-
Gayle and Herb Warren.
-
Artist Educators Jon Becraft and Tessa McShane.
-
Matt Ruben and Michael Rohner.
-
Joyce and Alan MacDonald.
-
Francisco Andrade and Ashlie Stevens.
-
Kelly Toon drew caricatures at the event.
-
Greg and Annie Dutton posed as Kelly Toon drew their caricatures.
-
Jonathan and Amanda Henson, member of the Board of Directors Rosie Felfle and Matt Frederick.
-
Candace Weber, Lance Minnis and Abigail Maupin.
-
Kentucky Shakespeare Board of Directors Secretary Liam Felsen and Madeleine Dee posed while Kelly Toon drew their caricatures.
-
Kentucky Shakespeare Board of Directors Secretary Liam Felsen and Madeleine Dee.
-
Kentucky Shakespeare Board of Directors Secretary Liam Felsen, Madeleine Dee, Community Liaison Mera Cossey Corlett and Kevin Corlett.
-
Cathy Newton and Gordon Strauss.
-
Regan and Matt Nichols, Roxanne Leiter, Josh Hettich and member of the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors Lane Hettich.
-
Sam Weissrock and Maureen Bacon.
-
Shakespeare in Love.
-
Vinnie and Chelsea McCullough, Andy Odorzynski, Emily Musterman with Jonathan and Amanda Henson.
-
Vinnie and Chelsea McCullough.
-
Patrick Possel and Kerstin Knopf.
-
Tarot reader Regan Wann gestured as she spoke with Christine Vaughan and Tara Anderson.
-
Rose Mary and Lawrence Toebbe.
-
Shakespeare in Love.
-
JP Davis and Erik Eaker.
-
Guests applauded as the Kentucky Shakespeare Board of Directors Chair Kerry Wang spoke.
-
Kentucky Shakespeare Producing Artistic Director Matt Wallace spoke.
-