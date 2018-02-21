Natalie and Jack Dorris.

Gary Barrigar and Colleen Devlin.

Christine Vaughan, Kentucky Shakespeare Producing Artistic Director Matt Wallace and Tara Anderson.

Whitney and Blake Counsell.

The Highland Chambers Players provided musical entertainment.

Jenny and Charlie Marsh.

Gary Barrigar, Colleen Devlin Cindy Schrader and Gary Griffin.

Lee Mai with CirqueLouis performed.

Gayle and Herb Warren.

Artist Educators Jon Becraft and Tessa McShane.

Matt Ruben and Michael Rohner.

Joyce and Alan MacDonald.

Francisco Andrade and Ashlie Stevens.

Kelly Toon drew caricatures at the event.

Greg and Annie Dutton posed as Kelly Toon drew their caricatures.

Jonathan and Amanda Henson, member of the Board of Directors Rosie Felfle and Matt Frederick.

Candace Weber, Lance Minnis and Abigail Maupin.

Kentucky Shakespeare Board of Directors Secretary Liam Felsen and Madeleine Dee posed while Kelly Toon drew their caricatures.

Kentucky Shakespeare Board of Directors Secretary Liam Felsen and Madeleine Dee.

Kentucky Shakespeare Board of Directors Secretary Liam Felsen, Madeleine Dee, Community Liaison Mera Cossey Corlett and Kevin Corlett.

Cathy Newton and Gordon Strauss.

Regan and Matt Nichols, Roxanne Leiter, Josh Hettich and member of the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors Lane Hettich.

Sam Weissrock and Maureen Bacon.

Shakespeare in Love.

Vinnie and Chelsea McCullough, Andy Odorzynski, Emily Musterman with Jonathan and Amanda Henson.

Vinnie and Chelsea McCullough.

Patrick Possel and Kerstin Knopf.

Tarot reader Regan Wann gestured as she spoke with Christine Vaughan and Tara Anderson.

Rose Mary and Lawrence Toebbe.

Shakespeare in Love.

JP Davis and Erik Eaker.

Guests applauded as the Kentucky Shakespeare Board of Directors Chair Kerry Wang spoke.