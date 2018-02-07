+ Carousel Post > _ > Society > Galleries
Science with a Twist: Science Since ‘77
February 7, 2018
Photos by Bill Wine
The Kentucky Science Center celebrated 40 years at their Main Street location on Saturday, Feb. 3. Attendees rocked their finest disco duds and danced the night away to the best hits of the 70s.
Dan and Trish Reffett.
Sherri and Chuck Crosby.
Britt Crawford and Autumn Lucas..
Dean and Hadley Dimitropoulos.
Chet Miller, Board Chair Susan Weiss and David Payne with the Kentucky Science Center executive office.
Guests were offered wine as they arrived.
Cassandra Gates and Keri Glunt.
Erin Rau and award honoree Kris Rau.
Sarah and Andrew Peace.
Jessica Morgan and Courtney Carter.
Marc and Shannon Charnas.
Steve and Bonnie Biggs.
Cynthia Northcutt, Christy Hart and Kelly Binkley.
Teri and Bob Bennett.
Haley Catlett and Zach Carter.
Vandy Chisholm, Heather Harris and Hilary Mattingly.
Shireesh Khandkar and member of the Board of Directors Priya Mukundan.
Marc and Alicia Joos.
Appetizers were served.
Courtney Carter participated in a hands -on activity.
Christy Brotzge and Jill Watson.
Executive Director Jo Haas spoke.
Executive Director Jo Haas gestured as she spoke during the presentation.
Executive Director Jo Haas, Mayor Greg Fischer and honoree and Executive Director Emeritus of the Louisville Science Center ( 1991 to 2008 ) Gail Becker.
Executive Director Jo Haas and award honoree Kris Rau.
Kathy Oyler, Executive Director Jo Haas, Board of Directors Secretary/ Treasurer David Tandy, Mayor Greg Fischer and Carolyn Tandy.
Member of the Board of Directors John Y. Brown III and Rebecca Brown.
