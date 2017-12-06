+ Featured Posts > _ > Society > Galleries
Rein in Cancer
December 6, 2017
Photos by Tim Valentino
Breast cancer survivors and guests spent an afternoon lunching and betting at Churchill Downs on Sunday, November 19. Developed by former First Lady Jane Beshear, Horses and Hope provides mammograms, education and other necessary cancer screening services to women and men in the equine industry.
Joseph McCarthy, Stephanie Carson and John and Kelsey McCarthy.
Patsy and James Dawson.
Churchill Downs Racetrack President Kevin Flannery.
Pam Temple.
Dr. Beth Riley of the Brown Cancer Center.
Amelia and Ann.
Lawrence.
Steve Buttleman gives Lawrence a private performance.
Steve Henry, Kevin Flannery, Heather French Henry, Molly Matney, Taylor Augusta Henry and Harper Henry.
Former Governor and First Lady Steve and Jane Beshear.
KY Cancer Program Director Connie Sorrell and Madeline Abramson.
Rachel and Michele Guenot, Susan Noland, Amanda Yates and Julie Guenot.
Rebecca Hogan and Steve Buttleman.
Carolyn Orbell, Sally Kirchner and Mary Etta Hund.
Vicki Fleitz and Lisa Carroll.
Chris Allen, Amanda Pedigo, Daryl Neese, Hayden Dailey, Josh Pedigo, Roger, Brandon and Mary Allen and Lindsey Rafferty.
Rochelle Mack, Linda and CeCe Sheckles, Vera Bowden, Lisa Moore, Chanda Boone and Sharon Stoner.
Lori Ryan, Dava O'Brien, Beverly Morrison, 10 year survivor Trina Amos, Marie Boone and Deb Saylor.
Norton Yoga Cancer Survivors.
Jane Beshear addresses the guests.
Taj Rodriguez, Charlotte Paez of KCP and Rebecca Johnston.
Elaine Walker and survivor Skipper Martin.
Maria Gomez and Juan Mateo.
