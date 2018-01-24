_ > Society > Galleries
RAW Louisville: Envision
January 24, 2018
Photos by Tim Valentino
Over 60 independent artists showcased their work at Mercury Ballroom on Thursday, Jan. 18. From visual artists and fashion designers to photographers and musicians, these inspiring creators came together to engage with the community while promoting the importance of arts and education.
-
Artist Karl Otto.
-
Robin G performed spoken word.
-
Kiera Deshields and Sara Vaught watching the Rhythm Science Sound merchandise table.
-
Shania Robinson performs original songs.
-
-
Lauren Givhan and Jesse Davidson.
-
Meghan McKinney of The Hyacinth Hour Embroidery.
-
Indygo Ray and Chanel Watkins.
-
Paige Irvine, Ja’sha Stevenson, Teanna Trabal and Chanel Watkins.
-
Georgia Jones, Keri Dietrich and John Murphy.
-
Andre Wilson and Eric Branch.
-
Jessica Draewell and Allyson Quick.
-
Reva Segnitz, Trebecca Henderson and Jessica Gaidzik.
-
Jessica and Bob Gaidzik.
-
Megan Stapleton and James Bailey.
-
Gray Jackson, Lisa Arekion, Niko Bracy and Holly Butters of Messypot.
-
Sharon Lynn sketching.
-
Sharon Lynn.
-
Choua Lor, Danielle Woosley and Kari Duncan with Calvin Mitchell Salon.
-
Jeffri, Bill and August Northcut, Bri Hlava and Isaiah Hoagland.
-
Civaughn Green.
-
Isle of Eight.
-
Isle of Eight.
-
Isle of Eight.
-
Isle of Eight.
-
Isle of Eight.
-
Jenn Meyers and Ava-Sinisters.
-
Katya Estes and Matt Goodlett.
-
Josh Johnson, Lauren Hendricks, Kelly Parry and Mo McKnight Howe.
-
Mya McClain and Dana Porter-King with Dolled up by Danaye
-