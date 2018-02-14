+ Carousel Post > _ > Society > Galleries
Pearls & Puptails
February 14, 2018
Photos by Tim Valentino
Royal Jewelers hosted a unique party for Valentines shoppers on Thursday, Feb. 8. Guests had the opportunity to browse through their collection of fine items while cuddling with adoptable puppies from KHS.
Carizza Representative Sandy Weiman.
Karla Jarvis and Kenny Jeannette.
Frank Hanlon of The Kentucky Humane Society and Comet.
Ben Eaves and Courtney Allen.
Loreal Gavin of The Downtown Farmer on CMT.
Donna Fultz and Comet.
Mary Keesaer and Joyce Wells.
Lynn Duke, Wanda Pickle and Stephanie Schuyler.
Vonnie Dunamis, Pat Domke and Marina Kiser.
Max Kommor, Macy Begley and Comet.
Salmir and Josipa Manjgafic.
Comet with Amy and Sandee Schulwolf with Royal Jewelers.
Sandee Schulwolf of Royal Jewelers loves on a puppy from the Kentucky Humane Society.
Tim Healy.
Barbara Smith, Janet Haynes and Sandra Sturgeon.
Merilyn and Jennifer Simpson with Maren and Elizabeth.
Haley, Camille and Maren with Comet.
Dana Higgins and Darrell Jones.
Comet with Amy Schulwolf with Royal Jewelers.
Cruise with Alisa Gray of the Kentucky Humane Society and Comet with Amy and Sandee Schulwolf with Royal Jewelers.
