+ Featured Posts > _ > Society > Galleries
Passalino’s NYE Bash
January 3, 2018
Photos by Bill Wine
Guests rang in the new year at the Downtown hotspot Passalino’s with an open bar, hors d’oeuvres and a champagne toast at midnight. The evening’s entertainment was provided by DJ Rewind.
-
Skyler Heinstein and Laura Neumayer.
-
Renee Davis, Mark Rogers and Katrina Zeiler.
-
Jerry and Nancy Hampleman, Alysha Rice and Luke Hampleman.
-
Shawn Gray, Leah Duncan, Keisha Kohler and Claude Sagaille.
-
Brady Patterson and Corinne Peabody.
-
Zach Elmore and Anne Leigh McAllister.
-
Michael Scott, McKenna Motley, Lexie McCrory, Alex Payton, Jeff Barns and Jessica Foster.
-
Clinton and Sandy Smith.
-
Erica Floyd, Sam Lawson, Stephanie Etienne and Brittany Lichtefeld.
-
Alex Purdy, Hannah Brown, Olivia Maines and Christian Friedly.
-
Jay and Desiree Schultz with Briana and Shaun Shepherd.
-
Matt Dutton, Jessica Titzer, Alexxis Distler and Nick Ward.
-
Derek Ferch, Katie Bishop, Maddie Peabody and Zach Zweizig.
-
Taylor Davis, Morgan Clemons, Corinne Peabody and Brady Patterson.
-
Josh Wallis and Kimberly Magness.
-
Dirk and Ria Medley, Brandon and Tracy Weller, Johnathan Brown and Kourtney Davish
-
Passalino's NYE.
-
Passalino's NYE.
-
Tiffany Thieneman, Janet Sewell and Whitney Prokosch.
-
Cherie Beattie and Brad Ector.
-
Joe Bierman and Nicole Dobbs.
-