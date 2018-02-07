+ Featured Posts > _ > Society > Galleries
The Parklands of Floyds Fork Member Meeting
February 7, 2018
Photos by Bill Wine
Members and Perks Partners met with The Parklands’ staff at the Gheens Foundation Lodge on Tuesday, Jan. 30. Those in attendance enjoyed tastings from Maker’s Mark and engaged in lectures on the natural history and horticulture of the park.
Steve and Suzy Socha.
Susan Sheckler and Parklands Director of Development Ellen Oost.
Jo Anne and Steve Feldman.
Cyndi and Bill James.
Jeri and Don Cundiff.
Alison Torpey, Parklands Director of Facilities and Hospitality Toni Woodard and Nita Bernat.
Lori and Patrick Nix.
Nicole Bartlett and Don Cundiff engaged in a conversation.
Betsy Durham and Nicole Bartlett.
Nita Bernat and Cordell Lawrence.
Lynn Robinson with Genny, Tim and Cindy Scheldorf.
Joe and Chris Medley.
Jim and Debbie Patterson.
Cindy Vaughan and Parklands Ambassador Debbie Little.
Kathleen and Steve Rungwerth with Lynn Luking.
Mike Nielsen and Parklands Park Superintendent Kirk Dolan.
Parklands of Floyds Fork 2nd Annual Member Meeting.
Manfred Schmidt handed a sample of Maker's Mark to Thomas Bolton.
Parklands of Floyds Fork 2nd Annual Member Meeting.
Todd Coy with Middletown Cycling was a vendor at the event.
Guests enjoyed appetizers, drinks and meeting with multiple vendors prior to the start of the program.
21st Century Parks CEO Dan Jones and Ted Wathen.
A large turnout assembled prior to the start of the program.
21st Century Parks CEO Dan Jones was the keynote speaker.
21st Century Parks CEO Dan Jones gestured as he spoke.
The audience listened during the program.
