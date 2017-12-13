_ > Society > Galleries

Pancakes with Santa

December 13, 2017

Photos by Bill Wine

Grandchildren, friends and neighbors of Woman’s Club of Louisville members gathered in the WCL Club Dining Room for a joyous time that included games and toys. A visit from Santa with red and green pancakes sweetned the deal.

  • Barbara Bond with Anne, William and Dustin Koetter.

  • Event chair Diann Dries, Anne Miller and Woman's Club Board of Directors 2nd Vice-President Lisa Morsman.

  • Karen, Eleanor and Eric Krupiczewicz.

  • Chef Harold Baker from Gary's On Spring and Terra Long.

  • Dustin Koetter was served by Terra Long.

  • Paul Casi, Sr. with Ben and Joan Casi.

  • Woman's Club Treasurer Pat Miller and President Linda Steder.

  • Julia Louisse and Wanda Jo Crivits.

  • Louise Bornwasser played the piano.

  • Theresa, Ella and Maggie Dietz.

  • The event included silent auction items.

  • Maggie Dietz selected syrup for her red colored pancakes.

  • Artie and Alexander Dietz.

  • Terra Long posed with Santa.

  • Anne Koetter and Delanor Manson.

  • Jessie Whitish, Ken Potish and Nash Whitish.

  • Lachlan and David Laird.

  • Eleanor Krupiczewicz looked out the window.

  • Holiday colors and hats were worn by many of the guests.

  • Nancy Laird and Margie Harbst.

  • Santa posed with Andy and Ting Chen and Delanor Manson.

  • Ella Dietz had her face painted.