_ > Society > Galleries
Pancakes with Santa
December 13, 2017
Photos by Bill Wine
Grandchildren, friends and neighbors of Woman’s Club of Louisville members gathered in the WCL Club Dining Room for a joyous time that included games and toys. A visit from Santa with red and green pancakes sweetned the deal.
-
Barbara Bond with Anne, William and Dustin Koetter.
-
Event chair Diann Dries, Anne Miller and Woman's Club Board of Directors 2nd Vice-President Lisa Morsman.
-
Karen, Eleanor and Eric Krupiczewicz.
-
Chef Harold Baker from Gary's On Spring and Terra Long.
-
-
Dustin Koetter was served by Terra Long.
-
Paul Casi, Sr. with Ben and Joan Casi.
-
Woman's Club Treasurer Pat Miller and President Linda Steder.
-
Julia Louisse and Wanda Jo Crivits.
-
Louise Bornwasser played the piano.
-
Theresa, Ella and Maggie Dietz.
-
The event included silent auction items.
-
Maggie Dietz selected syrup for her red colored pancakes.
-
Artie and Alexander Dietz.
-
Terra Long posed with Santa.
-
Anne Koetter and Delanor Manson.
-
Jessie Whitish, Ken Potish and Nash Whitish.
-
Lachlan and David Laird.
-
Eleanor Krupiczewicz looked out the window.
-
Holiday colors and hats were worn by many of the guests.
-
Nancy Laird and Margie Harbst.
-
Santa posed with Andy and Ting Chen and Delanor Manson.
-
-
Ella Dietz had her face painted.