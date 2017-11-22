+ Featured Posts > _ > Society > Galleries
Oldham Arts on CityPlace
November 22, 2017
Photos by Tim Valentino
On November 11 and 12, this juried arts and crafts show took place in historic La Grange. Local and national artists displayed works in all mediums as guests enjoyed browsing and eating at local food trucks.
Sculptor Jamie and Molly Green.
Ann Klem.
Jana John.
John Guylas.
Lisa Fowler.
Lisa Fowler.
Donna Miller and Annette Summers of Bluegrass Bead Makers.
Gean Bowen.
Trish Caudill of Trich's Dishes and More.
Linda Cissna.
Chris Hartsfield.
Laura Kellersberger.
Ellyn Sipp.
Ku Hone.
Judy Riendeau at Brad Devlin's booth.
Deborah and Nikki Greene of Life Celebrations.
Mike and Patsy Hancock.
Lauren Blackwell.
Show Director Marion Gibson.
Christine Hayden of Foxglade Photography.
Cathy Creech of Fabri-k-tions.
Anthony Bari Glass Studios.