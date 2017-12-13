+ Featured Posts > _ > Society > Galleries
MKJ Holiday Party
December 13, 2017
Photos by Bill Wine
Merkley Kendrick Jewelers hosted VIP guests for some swanky holiday cheer in Lola Lounge at Butchertown Grocery on December 6. The delicious food and cocktails paired brilliantly with the beautiful jewelry that many guests added to their Christmas list.
-
Mary Michael Corbett and Cindy Daunhauer.
-
Mary Michael Corbett and Sam Corbett.
-
Merkley Kendrick staff: President / Owner Brian Merkley, Selby Barker, Mark Redmon, Rachel Keens, Alissa Blow, Alex Wallace and Matt Parrish.
-
Mary Michael Corbett smiled as Matt Parrish fitted her with a piece of jewelry.
-
-
Mike and Kathy Reed with Rachel Keens.
-
Joan and Fabian Lipp.
-
Jane Potter and Janie Scovil.
-
Jason Loehr, Joshua Laughlin, Christian Driesbach and Rachel Keens.
-
Joshua Laughlin, Lori Scott and Alissa Blow.
-
Debbie Ryan, Alissa Blow and Stephanie Davis.
-
Susan and Chet Borgida.
-
Selby Barker and Henry Ra.
-
Rachel Keens with Beth and Tom Wolfe.
-
Deanna Campbell eyed an item inside the display case.
-
President/ Owner Brian Merkley and Hanna Dozier Benjamin.
-
Samantha and Blake Merkley with Lauren Hayden.
-
Kimberly Foster admired the displayed jewelry.
-
Bob and Sue Schmuckie with Bill Merkley.
-
Ashlyn Vale with Carolyn and Samantha Merkley.
-
Kim and Stephen Keith.
-
Samantha and Brian Merkley.
-
Carolyn Merkley and Rachel Keens.
-
Don and Cathy Barclay with Brian Merkley.
-
-
Kimberly and Raleigh Foster.