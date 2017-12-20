+ Carousel Post > _ > Society > Galleries
Martinis and Mistletoe
December 20, 2017
Photos by Tim Valentino
Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft hosted this festive affair on Thursday, December 7. Guests shopped for works from nine artist vendors, and members received free cocktails and big discounts on their purchases from the KMAC shop.
Elizabeth Peake.
Anne Scott of Sequintials.
Summer Eliason of Summer Bees.
Kat Lewis and Nita Duechle.
Beth Welch and Sheilah Pesek.
Donna Watts and Angela Johnson.
Michelle Staggs, John Schriber and Cindy Borders.
Cathy Wade Ridge and Deb DeLor.
Ken DeLor and Masha and Gary Opalk.
Gwen Harris, Suzy Hatcher and Cat Sar.
Christy Kramer and J.P. Davis.
Elizabeth Peake and Jim Wilson.
Zara Goldberg, Kevin Warth, Mary Clore and Seth Allen.
Jackie Pallesen and Sarah Lindgren.
Fritz Kramer and Karen Williams.