Lobster Feast
January 31, 2018
Photos by Tim Valentino
Guests at this costume fundraiser celebrated all things local on Saturday, Jan. 27 at the Louisville Marriott Downtown. The evening included silent and live auctions, a majestic presentation of lobsters, signature Old Forester cocktails, an all-you-can-eat buffet and dancing with Hay DJ.
-
Walter Woods and Kelly Grether.
-
Mac Thompson, David and Hilary Wise and Kimberly Wood.
-
Dana Brewer, Mark Dettor, Tammy York Day and Alex Day.
-
Dana Brewer, Kelly and Mark Dettor , Tammy York Day, Alex Day and Tonya York Dees.
-
-
Jennifer Michael, Erin Fowler and Adam Beam.
-
Keith Zirbel, Heather Falmen, John Selent and Kevin Borland.
-
Peter Bell, Kris and Wendy Sirchio and Heather Bell.
-
Laura Petry, Jessica Thompson and Lisa Petry.
-
Mike and Jaleigh White, Phoebe Wood and Mary and Ted Nixon.
-
Heather Kolasinsky and Lauren Coulter.
-
Michelle Luckett and Elizabeth Cooley.
-
Sergio Caetano, Pamela and Lauren Broadus, Brandon Fox and Emily Kleypas.
-
Meredith McDonough, Emily Tarquin and Phadraig Sheehan.
-
Andrew and Alexandra Thurstone and Byron and Missy Burge.
-
Kaveh Zamanian, Heather Bass and Angela and Bryan Nusky.
-
-
-
-
-
-
Elizabeth Greenfield, Val Slayton, Melanie Knight and Erin Meiman.
-
-
-
Julie and Chris Kay.
-
Martha and Eric Pecceu, Al and Jamie Paradis and Amanda Kuster.
-
Erika Chavez-Graziano and Jeaneen Barnhart.
-
Angie Fenton and Jason Applegate.
-
-
Rebecca Aldammad and J. Paul Perconti.
-
Seth And Mariah Kline.
-
Tyler Allen, Dr. Ricky Jones, Mayor Grag Fischer, Dr. Alex Gerassimides and Michelle and Paul Costel.
-
Judicial Candidate Emily Digenis and Hunter Sattich.
-
Allen Harris and Alexis Rich.
-
Tammy York Day, Judicial Candidate Emily Digenis and Alex Day.
-
Phil Schwab.
-
Tonya Abeln and Judicial Candidate Emily Digenis.
-
Tonya and Kris Abeln.
-
Linc and Laura Snyder.
-
Laura Snyder and Judicial Candidate Emily Digenis.
-
Rachel Dickey, Scott Howe, Mo McKnight Howe, Heather Falmen and Keith Zirbel.
-
Steve Buttleman.
-
Chris Welsh, Emily Tarquin, Curtis Conkin, Emily Digenis, Les Waters, Meredith McDonough, Zan Glover, Hunter Sattich and Michael Losavio.
-
Lobstah!
-
-
-
Jean West and Steve Buttleman.
-
-
Matt Jamie.
-
Sharon and Don Adams and Tanisha Johnson.
-
-
Angie Fenton and Laura Snyder.