Lexus of Louisville Fashion Week Pre-Party
February 21, 2018
Photos by Bill Wine
Louisville Bespoke hosted a fabulous designer showcase in partnership with Louisville Ballet on Feb. 15. Held at Lexus of Louisville, the event featured shopping, drinks and a fashion show with ballet dancers modeling the collections of local fashion designers.
Matthew Multerer of Finespun Clothing.
Consultant Lisa Cochran Hall and Lexus of Louisville owner Walter Weibel.
Carley Richardson and Laura Patterson.
Sarah Havens.
Jill Moss and Jamie Kay.
Michael Gomez with the Louisville Ballet.
Alexas and Donna Engel.
Danita Carter modeled a hat for sale.
Jonathan and Cain Clark.
Jessica Fields, Jane Marshall, Sharon Zemenski and Pam Klinker.
Mia, Denita and Michaela Arnold.
Terri Weber and Sarah Havens.
Artistic Director of the Louisville Ballet Robert Curran and Valinda Weibel.
Daphne Kessler, Bob Hall and consultant Lisa Cochran Hall
Susan Barnes, Judge Angela McCormick Bisig, Valinda Weibel and Tricia Murphy.
Andre Wilson and Elizabeth Peake.
Suzy Hillebrand and Audrey May.
Robin Tichenor, Donovan Cole and Daphne Kessler,
The event was well attended.
Molly Alviar and Tyler Mirt.
Shannon Burton and Carol Wills.
Andrea Scott and Lorraine Niss.
Wade Johnson and Shanna Rucker.
Carrie Ann Smith, Ryan Cornell and Ingrid Hernandez.
Donovan Cole.
Kennethia Shalon, Roxanne Dunaway, Laura Patterson and Faith Hope Yascone.
The Founder of Louisville Bespoke Yamilca Rodriguez and Shannon Burton.
Jonathan and Jessica Blue with Valinda Weibel and Lexus of Louisville owner Walter Weibel.
Julie Robbins, Faith Hope Yascone and Andrew Nobles.
The Founder of Louisville Bespoke Yamilca Rodriguez spoke as Robin Tichenor,on the left and Lexus of Louisville owner Walter Weibel, right, stood by.
Guests displayed their excitement as they looked at the models standing on the upper level of the showroom.
