Lexus of Louisville Fashion Week Pre-Party

February 21, 2018

Photos by Bill Wine

Louisville Bespoke hosted a fabulous designer showcase in partnership with Louisville Ballet on Feb. 15. Held at Lexus of Louisville, the event featured shopping, drinks and a fashion show with ballet dancers modeling the collections of local fashion designers.

  • Matthew Multerer of Finespun Clothing.

  • Consultant Lisa Cochran Hall and Lexus of Louisville owner Walter Weibel.

  • Carley Richardson and Laura Patterson.

  • Sarah Havens.

  • Jill Moss and Jamie Kay.

  • Michael Gomez with the Louisville Ballet.

  • Alexas and Donna Engel.

  • Danita Carter modeled a hat for sale.

  • Jonathan and Cain Clark.

  • Jessica Fields, Jane Marshall, Sharon Zemenski and Pam Klinker.

  • Mia, Denita and Michaela Arnold.

  • Terri Weber and Sarah Havens.

  • Artistic Director of the Louisville Ballet Robert Curran and Valinda Weibel.

  • Daphne Kessler, Bob Hall and consultant Lisa Cochran Hall

  • Susan Barnes, Judge Angela McCormick Bisig, Valinda Weibel and Tricia Murphy.

  • Andre Wilson and Elizabeth Peake.

  • Suzy Hillebrand and Audrey May.

  • Robin Tichenor, Donovan Cole and Daphne Kessler,

  • The event was well attended.

  • Molly Alviar and Tyler Mirt.

  • Shannon Burton and Carol Wills.

  • Andrea Scott and Lorraine Niss.

  • Wade Johnson and Shanna Rucker.

  • Carrie Ann Smith, Ryan Cornell and Ingrid Hernandez.

  • Donovan Cole.

  • Kennethia Shalon, Roxanne Dunaway, Laura Patterson and Faith Hope Yascone.

  • The Founder of Louisville Bespoke Yamilca Rodriguez and Shannon Burton.

  • Jonathan and Jessica Blue with Valinda Weibel and Lexus of Louisville owner Walter Weibel.

  • Julie Robbins, Faith Hope Yascone and Andrew Nobles.

  • The Founder of Louisville Bespoke Yamilca Rodriguez spoke as Robin Tichenor,on the left and Lexus of Louisville owner Walter Weibel, right, stood by.

  • Guests displayed their excitement as they looked at the models standing on the upper level of the showroom.