Ladies’ Night at Royal Jewelers
December 20, 2017
Photos by Bill Wine
Royal Jewelers knows how to help you celebrate an anniversary, and how to celebrate their own. They kicked off their 70th anniversary sale with 50 percent off of half the store and a ladies’ night that featured appetizers by Chef Loreal, a Vahan bracelet giveaway and a luxurious gift bag.
Chef Loreal Gavin prepared the food for the event.
Stephanie Schuyler helped Barbara Martin select a ring.
President - Owner of Royal Jewelers Lynn Schulwolf and Steven Stern with VHAN Jewelry.
President - Owner of Royal Jewelers Lynn Schulwolf, Marketing Manager Amy Schulwolf and Steven Stern with VHAN Jewelry.
Leo and Morgan Moyer.
Jordan Locke performed a brow shaping technique on Michele Thomas.
Denise and Kim Behrle.
Stephanie Schuyler, Marketing Manager Amy Schulwolf and Kim Behrle.
Jordan Locke and Megan McCall
Michele Thomas had a hydra facial treatment by technician Karla Jarvis.
Jon and Amy Schulwolf.
Barbara Martin, President - Owner of Royal Jewelers Lynn Schulwolf and Rosalind Grant.
Tabitha Collins and Karla Jarvis.
Royal Jewelers ladies night.
President - Owner of Royal Jewelers Lynn Schulwolf waited on Joyce Hoffman.