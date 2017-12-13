_ > Society > Galleries
Kentucky Thoroughbred Owners Awards Dinner
December 13, 2017
Photos by John Sodrel
This long-running event took place on Saturday, November 18 at Hurstbourne Country Club. Owners and their guests enjoyed an elegant dinner, and Dr. David Richardson was honored as the Warner L. Jones Jr. Horseman of the Year.
-
Kentucky Thoroughbred Owners, Inc. Board of Directors - Jack Stewart, Loren Hebel Osborne, President-Elect Chris Murphy, Executive Secretary Marlene Meyer, President/Treasurer Bill Malone, Chuck Wieting, Bill Shewciw and Sergeant-at-Arms Mike Palmisano.
-
2017 Horseman of the Year Award winner David Richardson, Kentucky Thoroughbred Owners, Inc. Board President/Treasurer Bill Malone and Board member Bill Shewciw.
-
Past Horseman of the Year Award winners.
-
Kentucky Thoroughbred Owners, Inc. Board President/Treasurer Bill Malone, Shannon and John Zehnder, Jean Zehnder, Marci Maher, Christine Naseman, Alexis Harthill and Vickie Foley.
-
-
Representing Hermitage - Sally and Bill Landes, Dinah and Lannie Kohnhorst and Amanda and Brian Knippenberg.
-
Dr. Ronald Richardson, Susan Rassiga, David Searfoss, Dr. Amy Richardson, 2017 Horseman of the Year Award winner David Richardson and Melissa and Jon Cozart.
-
Margaret and Daniel Woodside, Kentucky House of Representatives Acting Speaker David Osborne, Jean Shewciw, Kentucky Thoroughbred Owners, Inc. Board member Lori Osborne, Board member Bill Shewciw and Carol Hebel.
-
Mary Jo and Don Ward.
-
2017 Most Wins Eclipse Award winner Kenneth and Kathern Ramsey.
-
The Ramseys Eclipse Award.
-
Kentucky Thoroughbred Owners, Inc. Awards Dinner at Hurstbourne Country Club.
-
RJ Condren and horse racing writer Jennie Rees.
-
Kentucky Thoroughbred Owners, Inc. Board member Chuck Wieting, Hal Wiggins, Churchill Downs Vice President of Racing Communications John Asher, Reneé Wiggins, Gwyn Lavin, Isla Wieting and Rolaph and Shirley Whelchel.
-
-
Virginia Conder, Jean Callaway, Mary Alice Blanton and horse racing writer Jennie Rees.
-
Reneé Wright and Patricia Ramsey.
-
Malcolm and William Kelly, Jr.
-
Cliff Rompf and Kack Scott.
-
-
Anita and James Cauley.