Kentucky Opera Reveal Party

January 24, 2018

Photos by Bill Wine

The Brown Theatre hosted the reveal of The Brown-Forman 2018/19 Season for subscribers on Tuesday, Jan. 16. The upcoming season will include Mozart’s “The Magic Flute,” Ben Moore’s “Enemies, A Love Story” and Verdi’s “Rigoletto.” Each of these extraordinary productions will be led by female stage directors.

  • Manager of Marketing and Corporate Partnerships Julia Leist, Marketing & Media Consultant Randy Blevins, Director of Patron Services & Ticketing Operations Carla Givan Motes, and Lindy Casebier.

  • Nancy Hanaford and Ben Franklin.

  • Madeline Langdon and James Keown.

  • Manager of Marketing and Corporate Partnerships Julia Leist and Kristi Marski.

  • Lisa Barr and Patricia Williams.

  • Board of Directors Vice Chair Henry Kuehn, member of the Board of Directors Mike McNalley and President of the Board of Directors Bill Blodgett, Jr.

  • General Director Ian Derrer spoke.