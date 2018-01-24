+ Carousel Post > _ > Society > Galleries
Kentucky Opera Reveal Party
January 24, 2018
Photos by Bill Wine
The Brown Theatre hosted the reveal of The Brown-Forman 2018/19 Season for subscribers on Tuesday, Jan. 16. The upcoming season will include Mozart’s “The Magic Flute,” Ben Moore’s “Enemies, A Love Story” and Verdi’s “Rigoletto.” Each of these extraordinary productions will be led by female stage directors.
Manager of Marketing and Corporate Partnerships Julia Leist, Marketing & Media Consultant Randy Blevins, Director of Patron Services & Ticketing Operations Carla Givan Motes, and Lindy Casebier.
Nancy Hanaford and Ben Franklin.
Madeline Langdon and James Keown.
Manager of Marketing and Corporate Partnerships Julia Leist and Kristi Marski.
Lisa Barr and Patricia Williams.
Board of Directors Vice Chair Henry Kuehn, member of the Board of Directors Mike McNalley and President of the Board of Directors Bill Blodgett, Jr.
General Director Ian Derrer spoke.