Judge Jessica Moore Campaign Kickoff
November 8, 2017
Photos by Bill Wine
On October 26, Molly Malone’s in St. Matthews hosted this gathering for Judge Jessica Moore’s re-election campaign. Moore was appointed the Division 11 judge for the 30th District Court by Governor Bevin this past July.
Evan Spalding and Judge Jessica Moore.
Lisa Stemler, Joyce and Mary Lou Meyer, Evan Spalding, Judge Jessica Moore and Lynnie Meyer.
Tom Van De Rostyne and Kevin Garvey.
Meredith Dreher and Rachel Redden.
Justin Aubrey and Aaron Dyke.
Emily Funk and Eric Weber.
Kevin and Kristina Garvey with Sean Delahanty.
Meredith Dreher, Judge Jessica Moore, Emily Funk and Eric Weber.
Sharon Swisher and Marita Willis.
Jeremy and Rachael Hunt with Logan Sims.
Lisa Stemler, Joyce Meyer and Meredith Koon.
Sharon Swisher, Judge Jessica Moore and Marita Willis.
John,Terry, Teresa, Mary Lou and Leonard Meyer.
Rachel Redden, Judge Jessica Moore, with Griffey and Ebert Haegele.
Taunya Eshenbaugh and Judge Jessica Moore.
Angie Evans and Marita Willis.
Taunya Eshenbaugh, Lynnie Meyer and Meredith Koon.
Evan Spalding spoke as Brian Butler stood by.
Lynnie Meyer gestured as she spoke as Judge Jessica Moore listened.
Brian Butler.
Judge Jessica Moore.
Guests applauded Judge Jessica Moore..
Mary Hamlet, Judge Jessica Moore and Allison Shaw.
Josh Schneider, Judge Jessica Moore and Frank Mascagni, III.
