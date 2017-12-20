_ > Society > Galleries
Jingle Mingle & Mix
December 20, 2017
Photos by Tim Valentino
The Friends of Kentucky Opera Holiday Party took place on Friday, December 8 at 1400 Willow Condominiums. The occasion called for holiday attire and some even donned their ugly sweaters. Old Towne Liquor provided wine, and guests brought their favorite dishes and desserts to share.
-
Randy Blevins, Matt Porter and Joyce Jennings.
-
2. Christy Kramer and Katherine D. Johnson.
-
Ian Derrer and Jon Doukas.
-
Steve Sebastián and Adele and Leonard Leight.
-
-
Kyle Bailey, Katherine D. Johnson and Matthew Williams.
-
Michael Durnil and Margot McGowen.
-
Ryan Hara. Aubrey Baker and Pete Malanowski.
-
Virgil Vaughn and Fritz Kramer.
-
Deanna Hipwell and Mary C. Lerman.
-
Bill Lynch and Jon Doukas.
-
Raines Dougherty and Logan Ormerod.
-
Janet Brown, Faith Yascone and Kristi Marski.
-
Michael Durnil, Zach Hyde, Mario W, Tara Durnil, Jessica Pouranfar and Sam Mingo.
-
Michael Durnil, Zach Hyde, Mario W, Tara Durnil, Jessica Pouranfar and Sam Mingo.
-
Christy Kramer, Laura Goodman and Jacob Paul.
-
Aubrey Baker, Walter and Anne Marie Bruyninckx, Robert Toon and Pete Malanowski.
-
Dan Hudson, Debi Griffin, Suzanne Beam, Bill Willingham, Lauren Riley, Beau Riley and Margaret Miguel.
-
Josette Mile, Cathy Ryan, Richard Ryan, Bob Kanovitz, Margot McGowen and Chris and Erin Wilcox.
-
Joyce Jennings and Jim Haynes.
-
Nick Covault Austin, Daniel Gilliam, Tara Durnil.
-
Terri Foster and Karen Babin.
-
21. Phillip and Sarah Strapp Dennison.
-
Carolyn and Tom Diener and Rose Lowry-Duke.
-
Robert E. Lee and Peggy Rudd.
-