Inauguration of Susan M. Donovan, Ph.D.
November 8, 2017
Photos by Tim Valentino
Bellarmine University officially inaugurated their fourth president on October 27 in Knights Hall. The week leading up to the ceremony included a number of celebratory events and opportunities for students to engage with their school’s new president.
Newly Inaugurated President of Bellarmine University Dr. Susan M. Donovan.
The Alma Mater performed by the Bellarmine Schola Cantorum.
Conductor S. Timothy Glasscock.
The Benediction by Father John Pozhathuparambil.
Dr. Deborah Prince and Betsy O'Niell.
Mathematics Prof. Mike Ackerman and Art Professor Caren Cunningham.
Brian Pfaadt, Tony Brosky and Eric Satterly.
Erika Laws and Sara Wilder.
Charles Corsiglia and Biruk Araya.
Jim Taylor '86, Mike Mangeot "88 and Greg DeMuth "85.
Michelle and Bill Mudd.
Ernest Marshall and Bill Mudd.
Ernest Marshall and Michelle and Bill Mudd.
Stefania Romano, Robbie Gaines and Dulce Solorio.
Alexandria F., Dana Gramuglia and Amanda Martin.
Joshua Smith and Michael Cataneo of Loyola University.
Ernest Marshall and Bill and Kaelin Rybak.
Bee and Tom McCormick and Trish Deatrick.
Bee and Tom McCormick and Trish and Bill Deatrick.
Sean Bray, Leonard Brown, Rob Kelly, Michele Murray, Michelle Cheatem and Erin O'Keefe of Loyola University.
Dr. Anne Raymond '85, Chuck Priddy '84, Collette Priddy '19 and Gina Priddy '90.
Mary Lee Brock, Bill Donovan and Tracy Sutherland.
-