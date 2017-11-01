+ Featured Posts > _ > Society > Galleries
Horses, Haunts & Hooch
November 1, 2017
Photos by Tim Valentino
The Kentucky Derby Museum hosted this evening of frights and delights on October 26. Guests received an after-dark tour of Churchill Downs and the Museum’s cemetery, followed by drinks and dancing with DJ Brios and the aerial bartenders of Suspend Louisville.
-
Nakeshia Kimbley and Victoria Hayden.
-
-
LaDonna Trowell.
-
Matt Dumeyer, Emily Cottingim, Sarah Dumeyer and Joe Krock.
-
-
Tamara McCormick and Cathy Shircliff.
-
Jill Aguiar and Bryan "DJ Brios" Thomas.
-
Cassie Arthur and Scott Woodward.
-
Brad DeMont, Melissa Nichols, Beth Bonn, Jackie Emerson and Sean Lombard.
-
On the haunted tour.
-
On the haunted tour.
-
On the haunted tour.
-
On the haunted tour.
-
Keven and Cynthia Hoover.
-
Katie Nagel of the Hilton Garden Inn Louisville Airport and Melissa Gernert of Reliable Rentals.
-
Beverly Brackney, Victor Petronius and George and Michele Lynch.
-
Megan Lyon and Rachel Rosenbaum.
-
Stephanie Meyers, Deja Lawson and Megan Hurt.
-
Courtney Gray and Abby Schumacher.
-
Rikki Little of Suspend.
-
Rikki Little and Kara Hancock of Suspend.
-
Rikki Little and Kara Hancock of Suspend.
-
Andrea Hamblen and Jennifer Cummings.
-
Courtney Markham of Suspend.
-
Alex and Pauline Ottaviano.
-
Jesse Alford of Suspend.
-
Julie and Steve Beach and Katherine and Terry Stout.
-
Jennifer Russell.
-
Tony Hodge, Stephanie Clements and KY Derby Museum President and CEO Patrick Armstrong.
-