Horses, Haunts & Hooch

November 1, 2017

Photos by Tim Valentino

The Kentucky Derby Museum hosted this evening of frights and delights on October 26. Guests received an after-dark tour of Churchill Downs and the Museum’s cemetery, followed by drinks and dancing with DJ Brios and the aerial bartenders of Suspend Louisville.

  • Nakeshia Kimbley and Victoria Hayden.

  • LaDonna Trowell.

  • Matt Dumeyer, Emily Cottingim, Sarah Dumeyer and Joe Krock.

  • Tamara McCormick and Cathy Shircliff.

  • Jill Aguiar and Bryan "DJ Brios" Thomas.

  • Cassie Arthur and Scott Woodward.

  • Brad DeMont, Melissa Nichols, Beth Bonn, Jackie Emerson and Sean Lombard.

  • On the haunted tour.

  • On the haunted tour.

  • On the haunted tour.

  • On the haunted tour.

  • Keven and Cynthia Hoover.

  • Katie Nagel of the Hilton Garden Inn Louisville Airport and Melissa Gernert of Reliable Rentals.

  • Beverly Brackney, Victor Petronius and George and Michele Lynch.

  • Megan Lyon and Rachel Rosenbaum.

  • Stephanie Meyers, Deja Lawson and Megan Hurt.

  • Courtney Gray and Abby Schumacher.

  • Rikki Little of Suspend.

  • Rikki Little and Kara Hancock of Suspend.

  • Rikki Little and Kara Hancock of Suspend.

  • Andrea Hamblen and Jennifer Cummings.

  • Courtney Markham of Suspend.

  • Alex and Pauline Ottaviano.

  • Jesse Alford of Suspend.

  • Julie and Steve Beach and Katherine and Terry Stout.

  • Jennifer Russell.

  • Tony Hodge, Stephanie Clements and KY Derby Museum President and CEO Patrick Armstrong.