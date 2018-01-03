+ Featured Posts > _ > Society > Galleries
Holiday Bash
January 3, 2018
Photos by Tim Valentino
Kye’s in Jeffersonville was the site of this festive fundraiser on December 14. The evening featured a special performance by The Rumors and raised nearly $12,000 for the children and families at Haven House.
Heather Kelley, Robby Valentine, Kye Hoehn, Jon Beyl, Bella Wainscott, Jeremy Sebolt, Rob Marlin and Jerry McBroom.
Malinda Mackenzie, Barb Anderson, Teresa Perkins, Nancy Kraft, Jerry Griffith and Chris Kraft.
Carolyn King, Steve Voelker, Brett Wilson and Deborah Henderson.
Sai’Breanna Garcia, Sabino Garcia, SchTara Garcia, Mattie Cintron, Tara Pope and Angelica Cintron.
Emily Pfeifer and Elizabeth Gerber.
Cindy Sebolt, Craig Sebolt, Vince Goodman and Connie Goodman.
Bill Harrod of First Harrison Bank, Kenny Kavanaugh, Heather Kelley, Robby Valentine, Kim Harrod and Rob Marlin.
the rumors.
the rumors.
Bonnie Luse and Carl Logsdon.
the rumors.
the rumors.
the rumors.
Robby Valentine, Kye Hoehn, Skylar, Stacie and Amanda Thompson, Becky Biel and Judy Finn.
John and Jackie Lambert and Heather Kelley.
Jalynn McClain, Heather Kelley, Robby Valentine and Rhonda McClain.
Brian McClanahan, Erin Hutt, Heather Kelley and Jody and Christian Rojas.
Deborah Scott, Jonathan Kallembach and Debbie and Tim Green.
Tudy and Hugh Willeford, Cheryl Neal and Barb Anderson.
Clay and Jennifer Culotta, Robby Valentine and Anna Murray.
Chris West, Robby Valentine, Herb Crook and Milt Wagner.
Chris West, Barb Anderson, Robby Valentine, Cheryl Neal, Milt Wagner and Herb Crook.
Deborah Scott, Robby Valentine and Debbie Green.
Robbie Valentine and Tim Green.
