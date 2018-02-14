+ Featured Posts > _ > Society > Galleries

Heart Ball

February 14, 2018

Photos by Bill Wine

Community members, corporate leaders and medical professionals gathered for a night of glitz and glamour at the Louisville Marriott Downtown on Saturday, Feb. 10. The evening included silent and live auctions as well as a gourmet dinner. The funds raised at this event go toward impacting cardiovascular research as well as education and advocacy efforts.

  • Jerry and Betty Fuelling, Mistress of Ceremonies Jennifer Baileys and Chris Baileys.

  • Marty and George O'Daniel.

  • Brad and Leslie Savko.

  • Tia Moore and Rod Ledford.

  • Barry and Julie Denton.

  • Audrey and Greg May.

  • Sandy Nixon, Heather Ann Barnett, Amy Caudill and Ted Lytle.

  • Kevin and Cara Joynt with Georgia and Patrick Farnan.

  • Sally Dillon, Dr. Bill Dillon and Roz Cordini.

  • General Manager, Marriott Louisville Downtown David Greene and Trish Greene.

  • Sanford Fleck, Adrianne Rogers, Beverly Combs, Melissa Fleck, Rhonda Carew, MLB legend and Hall of Famer Rod Carew and Dawn Wigginton.

  • Julee Cho, event chair Veronica Wunderlich and Kelsey Wunderlich.

  • Shannon and Bart Burton.

  • Julie and Jay Covert.

  • Aaron and Virginia Bischoff.

  • Randy and Kim Spaw.

  • Kelly and David Sullivan.

  • Devin Wunderlich and Eloise Renfrow.

  • Dr. Manish Sharma and Anu Sharma.

  • A VIP reception preceded the event.

  • Carol and Jim Wiedemer.

  • Mary Ann and Steve James.

  • Amanda and Nick Overhauser, Jeff and Rena Stidam, Leslie O'Neil, Sheryl and Terri Forrester and Paula Glover.

  • Keith and Susan Inman with Christy and Matt Brotzge.

  • Marie Chandler, Leah Joy and Krista Davis.

  • Leslie Hirsch and Ron Waldridge.

  • Paul and Lisa Jardina.

  • Kalye Beets, C.J. Mayes, Latecha Daniels and Logan Evans.

  • Kenny Bohler and Gerri Ann Cassidy.

  • Reggie Bentley, Shelby Clements, Hannah Harrington, Linda and Ben Jackson.

  • John Hill and Dr. Pamela Hill.

  • Angie and Tony Springate.

  • Randy Blevins, Emily Digenis and Hunter Sattich.

  • Carolle Jones Clay and Jill Bell.

  • Heart Ball Director Suzy Hillebrand and Glenn Hirsch.

  • Glenn Hirsch and Amanda Truitt.

  • The event theme was "The Heart of the Sea".

  • Keith Yarber with Bill and Becky Lamb.