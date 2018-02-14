+ Featured Posts > _ > Society > Galleries
Heart Ball
February 14, 2018
Photos by Bill Wine
Community members, corporate leaders and medical professionals gathered for a night of glitz and glamour at the Louisville Marriott Downtown on Saturday, Feb. 10. The evening included silent and live auctions as well as a gourmet dinner. The funds raised at this event go toward impacting cardiovascular research as well as education and advocacy efforts.
Jerry and Betty Fuelling, Mistress of Ceremonies Jennifer Baileys and Chris Baileys.
Marty and George O'Daniel.
Brad and Leslie Savko.
Tia Moore and Rod Ledford.
Barry and Julie Denton.
Audrey and Greg May.
Sandy Nixon, Heather Ann Barnett, Amy Caudill and Ted Lytle.
Kevin and Cara Joynt with Georgia and Patrick Farnan.
Sally Dillon, Dr. Bill Dillon and Roz Cordini.
General Manager, Marriott Louisville Downtown David Greene and Trish Greene.
Sanford Fleck, Adrianne Rogers, Beverly Combs, Melissa Fleck, Rhonda Carew, MLB legend and Hall of Famer Rod Carew and Dawn Wigginton.
Julee Cho, event chair Veronica Wunderlich and Kelsey Wunderlich.
Shannon and Bart Burton.
Julie and Jay Covert.
Aaron and Virginia Bischoff.
Randy and Kim Spaw.
Kelly and David Sullivan.
Devin Wunderlich and Eloise Renfrow.
Dr. Manish Sharma and Anu Sharma.
A VIP reception preceded the event.
Carol and Jim Wiedemer.
The Heart Ball.
Mary Ann and Steve James.
The Heart Ball.
Amanda and Nick Overhauser, Jeff and Rena Stidam, Leslie O'Neil, Sheryl and Terri Forrester and Paula Glover.
Keith and Susan Inman with Christy and Matt Brotzge.
Marie Chandler, Leah Joy and Krista Davis.
Leslie Hirsch and Ron Waldridge.
Paul and Lisa Jardina.
Kalye Beets, C.J. Mayes, Latecha Daniels and Logan Evans.
Kenny Bohler and Gerri Ann Cassidy.
Reggie Bentley, Shelby Clements, Hannah Harrington, Linda and Ben Jackson.
John Hill and Dr. Pamela Hill.
Angie and Tony Springate.
Randy Blevins, Emily Digenis and Hunter Sattich.
Carolle Jones Clay and Jill Bell.
Heart Ball Director Suzy Hillebrand and Glenn Hirsch.
Glenn Hirsch and Amanda Truitt.
The event theme was "The Heart of the Sea".
Keith Yarber with Bill and Becky Lamb.
