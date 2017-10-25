_ > Society > Galleries
Harvest for Hope Farm-to-Table Dinner
October 25, 2017
Photos by Bill Wine
Some of the city’s most celebrated chefs joined forces for this special dinner on October 13. Held at Uspiritus’ Bellewood Campus, the event featured gourmet dishes from local and regional farms and live music from Hillbilly Revival.
Farm to Dinner Table.
A Brown-Forman products gift basket was a silent auction item.
Fresh flowers adorned the event.
Tom and Doreen Bond, Bill and Vicki Receveur with Nancy and Bill Wilkinson.
CPA, MBA, President/CEO Abby Drane and Ron Peters.
Keith and Susan Inman.
Rich Burns and Ann Walthall.
The event dinner was held beneath a large tent.
Wine was chilled.
The Hillbilly Revival band provided musical entertainment.
Bob and Olivia Eberenz.
Bethany and Austin McMillian.
Jane and Dan Dumas.
Matt Goolsby, Kim Kopatz with Alexandra and Andy Longstreet.
The silent auction tables were kept busy during the cocktail reception.
Rich and Sam Russell, Becky and David Blandford with Lana Suemichel.
Colorful fall theme cookies were displayed.
Emily and Elizabeth Nicholson.
Board Chair Curry Nicholson, CPA, MBA, President/CEO Abby Drane and Blaine Lawrence.
Russell and Kathleen Smith.
Randy and Lori Paas.
Paul and Jenny Oberst.
