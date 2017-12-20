+ Featured Posts > _ > Society > Galleries
GLOW Holiday Party
December 20, 2017
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
Greater Louisville Outstanding Women (GLOW) came together for their eighth annual holiday celebration on Thursday, December 7. Attendees enjoyed drinks and hors d’oeuvres while mingling with fellow leadership and business professionals.
-
Emily Digenis and Hunter Sattich.
-
Megan Bartley, Hannah Beasley and Annette Skaggs.
-
Mandy Jackson and Jenna Ahern.
-
Sandra Perry and Madison Kleinhenz.
-
-
Jay and Laurie O'Neil.
-
Ingrid Hernandez, Holly Prather and Yamilca Rodriguez.
-
Megan McMillen and Nicole Sartini-Cprek with Bridge Counseling and Wellness.
-
Ingrid Hernandez, Emily Digenis, Hunter Sattich and Yamilca Rodriguez.
-
Maria Whitley and Ashley Parker.
-
Christine Vaughan and Katy Marie Sanborn Heick.
-
Catherine Fogarty and Stephanie Lindsay.
-
Summer Auerbach, Leah Dienes and Maureen Kelty.
-
Christy Jarboe, Annette Skaggs, Angela Leet, Jennifer Blair and Yamilca Rodriguez.
-
Ashley Parker, Melanie Pell, Maria Whitley and Leeann Thornhill.
-
Christy Jarboe and Summer Auerbach.
-
-
Madison Kleinhenz, Hunter Sattich, Councilwoman Angela Leet, Christy Jarboe and Emily Digenis.