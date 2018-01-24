+ Featured Posts > _ > Society > Galleries
GLI Annual Meeting
January 24, 2018
Photos by Tim Valentino
On Wednesday, Jan. 17, the region’s top business, community and civic leaders gathered together for this networking event at The Louisville Palace. President and CEO of Kindred Healthcare Ben Breier served as the keynote speaker, and awards were presented to Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Kindred Healthcare, Louisville City Football Club and Bill Samuels Jr.
Christy Rogers and Kristin Wingfeld.
Bob Connolly, Kim Baker, Daryl Snyder, Terri Weber and Amber Halloran.
Jennifer Adams and Michele Ripley with KET.
Dave Lone and Shelley Douthitt.
Sharon Kerrick, Mike Holwerda and Dan Rivers.
James Brown, Andy Powell and David Saffer.
Mark Kennedy, Frank Buster and Scott Whitehouse.
John Beran and Jacqueline Wood.
Dave Oetken and Greg Pestinger.
Joan Coleman and Bill Strench.
Mike Tandy, Rob Samuels and Thomas Bolton.
Leslie Scott and Morgan Rawlings.
Ryan Miranda, Daniel Mudd and Sean Miranda.
Rolandas Byrd, Harriet Lair and Aaron Matthews.
Derwin Webb and D. Holloway.
Delene Taylor and Stephanie Geddes.
Ingrid Hernandez, Mary Michael Corbett and Monica Gara.
Terri Waller and Steve and Laurie Lennan.
Debbie Hannan and Karen Schneider.
Jeanne Curtis and Marita Willis.
Christy Brown and Ted Smith.
Mayoral Candidate Angela Leet and Libby Milligan.
Bart Greenwald and David Saffer.
GLI President and CEO Kent Oyler.
Incoming GLI Board Chair Jim Allen and Outgoing Chair Evelyn Strange.
Outgoing GLI Board Chair Evelyn Strange.
Evelyn Strange passes the gavel to Jim Allen.
New GLI Board Chair Jim Allen.
Keynote Speaker, Kindred Healthcare CEO Ben Breier.
Keynote Speaker, Kindred Healthcare CEO Ben Breier.
Keynote Speaker, Kindred Healthcare CEO Ben Breier.
Keynote Speaker, Kindred Healthcare CEO Ben Breier.
