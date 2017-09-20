+ Carousel Post > _ > Society > Galleries
Give for Good Rally
September 20, 2017
Photos by Tim Valentino
As part of 2017 Give for Good Louisville, thousands of people gathered at Fourth Street Live! on September 14. The midday rally featured live performances, giveaways and lots of fun, and this year’s Give for Good raised $4.6 million in just 24 hours.
Jordan Tidwell and Kendyl Murphy.
Lindsey Robinson, Rachael Victoria and Meredith Pack.
Michai'ah Peebles.
Travis Harper, Mayor Greg Fischer, Brook Smith and Dave Christopher.
Evelyn O. and Micaela Skura.
John Wells with Johnny Cash and David Benson with Lyric.
Wildlife in Need.
Anitra Allen.
The AMPED Jazz Ensemble receives a donation of $50,000 for the program.
Patrick Lynch and Sena Garrett.
Heidi Hamilton and Rae Giuffre.
Elizabeth Blickenstaff and Michelle Schofield.
Sharon Stuecker and Jim Nix.
Robin Johnson and Lori Elliott.
Daniel Mingo.
Jennifer Scott and Sara Durham.
Becca Washer.
Kimberly Crum and Amy Miller.
Mercedes Eckert and Cyndi Moreno.
Alynn Sherman andMichael Gomez.
Chris Hartman and Jamie McClard.
AMPED Jazz Ensemble.
Lisa Sobel-Berlow.
Dave Christopher and M.J.
Natalie Smith.
Hannah Wemitt and Whitney Adkins.
Susan Overton and Lisa Hebert.
Brandon Fultz with Freedom Over Addiction.
Doug and Sheila Smith.
Nathan Hewitt and Susan Bramer.
Lindsey Robinson, Sarah Humphrey and Meredith Pack.
Keenan Beckart and Laci Comer.
Mary Miller and Kelly Dettor.
