Fundraiser Benefiting Angela Leet
November 15, 2017
Photos by Tim Valentino
Hosted by Raquel Joseph, this political fundraiser took place on Wednesday, November 8. Attendees enjoyed drinks, hors d’oeuvres and mingling with the mayoral candidate.
Mayoral Candidate Angela Leet and Bryan Slade.
Linda Ianke, Stacie Garrett, Vicki Rogers and Racquel Joseph.
Linda Ianke, Stacie Garrett, Angela Leet and Vicki Rogers.
Pastor Milton Seymour, Katheryn Higgins and Representative Jerry Miller.
Julie Denton and Amy Bergeron.
Tim Laird, Linda Ianke and John Leake.
Mayoral Candidate Angela Leet with her sons Brennan and Zak and husband Lee.
Jan John and Brennan, Zak and Lee Leet.
Greg Davis, Jennifer Elliott and Mark Naber.
Lisa Dahlem, Mandy Blandford and Cathy Dahlem.
Crystal McMahon, Laura Elliott and Stacey Harralson.
Nick Campisano, Scott Hannah and Justin Roberts.
Julie Denton and Nina and Ron Wolf.
Jamie Beeler.
Greg Elliott, Jamie Beeler and Austin Bolton.
Jamie Beeler and Austin Bolton.
Lee Leet and Maurice John.
Tom English, Racquel Joseph, Damon Garrett, Gayle Cilinerti and Stacie Garrett.
Mark Naber, Greg Davis, Barry Wooley and Jennifer Elliott.
Austin English and Jamil Zabaneh.
Bob Merrett and Councilwoman Marilyn Parker.
Pat Ballard and David Motts.
