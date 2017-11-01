_ > Society > Galleries
From Cottages to Castles
November 1, 2017
Photos by Bill Wine
The Greater Louisville Women’s Council of Realtors hosted this home expo and tasting on October 26 at the Olmsted. Those in attendance learned about all facets of real estate and home improvement from the experts of the Women’s Council.
Brent Rexroat and Ryan Pogue.
Glenna Cooper, Aimee Green and Laura Wright.
Cathy Steinfield and Jennifer Nolte.
Kali Holmes, Deana Coleman and Kim Foster.
Barb Jeffries and Jason Howze.
Michael Frank and Linda O'Nan.
Margaret Reed, Kelley DeGeorge and Connie Horsey.
2017 President of the Women's Council of Realtors Karen Bhatt, Santosh Bhatt and Linda O'Nan.
Dennis Miller and Chris Squires.
Donna Mudd and Merv Huber.
Sharon Kilpatrick and Linda Sharp.
Karen King and Lyn Mabry.
Julia King, Jill Gaynor and Katie Hewitt.
Kimberly Booth and Chloe Hill.
Kimberly Greenwell,with Greg and Erika Morris.
Lonnie Gann and Brad Alvey.
Sharon Koch, Pamela Farmer and Patty Ross.
Dona Smith and Stephanie Clements.
Kenn Parks and Julia King.
Melanie Stumler and Selena Jones.
Colleen Smith-Marr and Debbie Wurtele.
