Four Roses Flower Hour

Photos by Tim Valentino

On Friday, Feb. 9, Four Roses partnered with Nanz & Kraft Florists in St. Matthews for a special shopping and bourbon tasting event. Attendees mingled with Master Distiller Brent Elliott and Senior Brand Ambassador Al Young while jazz musicians Swing Theory serenaded the crowd. The party raised nearly $5,000 in one evening, but the impact went much further: $10 from each of Nanz & Kraft’s “Go Red for Women” arrangements sold in the month of February will go toward supporting heart health.