Fifth Annual Hope Scholarship Breakfast
January 17, 2018
Photos by Tim Valentino
On Monday, Jan. 15, this gathering was held at The Muhammad Ali Center to honor the life and legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Guest speakers included Al Cornish, Rev. Daniel Corrie Shull and Sadiqa N. Reynolds, Esq.
Maestro J.
Judge Darryl Lavery, Judge Derwin Webb, Adolph Thompkins, Judge Brian Edwards, Ron Scherer and Kurt Thompkins.
Lathon Logan and Ken Ellis.
Darryl Lavery and Judicial Candidate Tracy Davis.
Wesley Mayes and Tanisha Ann Hickerson.
Victoria Russell and Wanda Ramsey.
Dr. Curtis Nelson III and Barbara Boyd.
David Tandy, Tanisha Ann Hickerson and Corrie Shull.
Kim Ryan, Genevieve Montgomery, Ashley Duncan, Picandra Levie and Logan Sanderson.
Adonis Henderson, Gerard Farris and Judge Brian Edwards.
Monica Moman-Saunders, Antione Terry, Natalie Piontek and Greg Meiman.
Kevin White and Kameron, Cheymon and LaToya McClellan.
Al Cornish and Tori Murden McClure.
Pashens Fitzpatrick and Shalonda Gregory.
Alpha Lambda Education Foundation Executive Director Gerald Joiner and Commonwealth Attorney Tom Wine.
Eric French, F. Bruce Williams and Candidate for District 29 State Representative Ronel Brown.
Veronica Hirams, Brenda Ellis, Katie Myers, Tristan Ellis Dunlap, Ken Ellis and Adriena Dame.
Jeri Swinton, Charles Piphus, Charles Dixon and Le’Artis W. Allen.
Kamla Jones, Toni Allen, Lisa Stringer, LaQuisha Bonds, Jamiera Johnson, Cynthia Stewart and Valerie Collins Moore.
AKA Sorority.
AKA Sorority.
