_ > Society > Galleries
Family Fun Festival and Chili Cook-off
October 25, 2017
Photos by Tim Valentino
Food lovers gathered at the Middletown VFW on October 15 for this tasting fundraiser. In addition to the delicious chili samples, kids and adults enjoyed games, candy stations and meeting the chefs.
-
Jordan Toon and Houston Estes.
-
Aaron Guldenshue, Corey Carroll, Brad Shader, Amanda Duncan and Josh Sumpter.
-
Stuart Secuskie, Julia Pike, M.C. Irvin and Melanie Feiock.
-
Chad Stockfleth, Tara McDonogh, Sarah Charmoli and Kara Taylor.
-
-
Amanda Adams and David Allen of Varanese.
-
-
Ally Dedich and Kara Menges of Louvino.
-
Griffin Paulin and Michael MacInnes of Mirin.
-
Lori Smith, Brian, Sarah, Susan and Dan Kennedy.
-
Ashlee Valentino.
-
Sedona Fleck.
-
Smile Train Charities literally holding the roof down.
-
Jacob Coronado of Red Herring.
-
Red Herring Owner Mo Deljoo with Coffee Lounge Manager Betsy Kelly and GM Clay Livingston.
-
Jordan Toon and Lizzie Cummings.
-
Natalie and Tyler Gupton, Monique Osigbeeme and Jeff Kroh.
-
Megan Webb, Eva Steuerle and Becca Price.
-
Collins and Laurie.
-
Jamie Sinkhorn, Chris Williams and Teresa Starr of 502Cafe.
-
Rhiannon Aterburn and Aaron Terry.
-
Chris Blumm and Katie and Greg Gibbons.
-
-
-
Mallory Wafzig, Cat Trower, Kari Kernen and Holly Turner.
-
-
Katie Caunmisar and Brandon King.
-