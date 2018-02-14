+ Carousel Post > _ > Society > Galleries
Fall in Love with the Arts Showcase
February 14, 2018
Photos by Bill Wine
The public was invited to join supporters of Fund for the Arts at their annual campaign kickoff on Wednesday, Feb. 7. A light breakfast was served, and guests enjoyed interactive experiences and performances from Kentucky Shakespeare, Lincoln Performing Arts School, Louisville Ballet and many more.
Allison Whitehouse and Joe Schmidt.
Artist Braylyn " Resko" Stewart painted.
Ariadne McCauley and Rio Velasco.
Office Manager Tenoramentae Young and Chairman of the Board Todd Lowe.
Lauren Shemwell and Elizabeth Siebert.
Alan Lowhorn registered.
Jaymi Yantis, Cindy Reichert and Cammie King.
Alice Bridges and Julie Scoskie.
Julie Richardson and Amber Fox-Young.
Braden McCampbell and Tessa McShane.
Andrea Ragsdale and Mary Bainbridge.
Whitney Olsen.
Rachel Mauser.
John Austin Clark, Aron Norman, Mayor Greg Fischer, Terri Foster and Mera Kathryn Corlett.
President & CEO Christen Boone and Vice President of Development Abby Shue.
Chaoyun Bao, Jacqueline Brill, Kaet Barron and Stephanie Sturgeon.
2018 Campaign Chair Tammy York-Day, emcee Shannon Cogan, Tonya York Dees and President / CEO of the Fund for the Arts Christen Boone.
Voting Board Member Carolle Jones Clay and Jill Bell.
Mila Miller, Michael Ice and Janelle Cheatham with the Lincoln Elementary Performing Art School.
Annette Skaggs and Lindy Casebier.
The Western Middle School for the Arts performed.
The Lincoln Elementary Performing Arts School performed.
The Lincoln Elementary Performing Arts School performed.
The Lincoln Elementary Performing Arts School performed.
