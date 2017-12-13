+ Carousel Post > _ > Society > Galleries
Dillard’s Luxury Launch
December 13, 2017
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
To celebrate the arrival and grand opening of new luxury brands, Jo Malone London, Tom Ford and Le Mer counters to their beauty and fragrance department, Dillard’s threw a lavish launch. Guests enjoyed champagne and caviar, a red carpet and ribbon cutting while getting the chance to experience exclusive services from the new brands.
-
Miss Kentucky Junior Pre-Teen Layla Fischer.
-
Miss Kentucky Junior Pre-Teen Layla Fischer and Krystal Juneau.
-
Marie Fulkerson.
-
Yesmina Algrassi and Reggi Williams with Dior.
-
-
Marie Fulkerson, Layla Fischer and Krystal Juneau.
-
Marie Fulkerson and Joe Hubrich.
-
Yvonne and Joe Hubrich.
-
Marie and Johnny Fulkerson.
-
Annie Lopez and Joe Hubrich.
-
Marie Fulkerson, Andre Wilson and Joe Hubrich.
-
Ashlyn Adams, George Tanner, Joe Hubrich and Stephani Ingram.
-
Slava Nelson.
-
Dalal Brooks, Patti Stern, Ashlyn Adams, George Tanner, Joe Hubrich and Stephani Ingram.
-
Annie Lopez, Joe Hubrich and Kim Wadlington.
-
Linda Goldberg and Marsha Bornstein.
-
Louisa Woodson.
-
Annie Lopez and Kim Wadlington.
-
Annie Lopez and Joe Hubrich.
-
Kim Wadlington and Jami Jarboe.
-
-
Barrak, Ali, Zainab, Fatima, and Danya Radi.
-
Danya, Zainab, Yousif, Ali and Fatima Radi.
-
Luxury business manager for LaMer, JoMalone and TomFord Joe Hubrich, cosmetics manager Dalal Brooks, assistant store manager Ashlyn Adams and store manager George Tanner.
-
Ajla Bedzetovic, Chrytopher Hancock, Yesmina Algrassi and Tameka Elliott.
-
Dalal Brooks, Patti Stern, Ashlyn Adams, Joe Hubrich, George Tanner and Stephani Ingram.
-
Dalal Brooks, Ashlyn Adams, Joe Hubrich, Patti Stern and George Tanner.
-
-
-
Tameka Elliott, Joe Hubrich, Patti Stern, Slava Nelson and Stephani Ingram.