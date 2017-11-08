_ > Society > Galleries
de Party for de Paul
November 8, 2017
Photos by Bill Wine
Entrepreneur and alumnus Patrick Shaw was welcomed back as keynote speaker by The de Paul School for their biggest event of the year held Friday, November 3 at The Muhammad Ali Center. The nationally renowned learning institution has a 48-year tradition of breaking the cycle of learning difference or disability, and has changed the lives of thousands of families.
Keith and Carre Tucker.
Barbara and Shannon Jennings.
Neil Talwar, Judy Holtman and Art Davenport.
Jennifer Harrington and Kurt Moser.
Thomas, Lynnie and Tinsley Meyer.
Bob and Laurie Tancula.
Richard and Becky Morris.
John and Bridgett Leeds.
The event included a cocktail reception and a silent auction.
Beth Northup and Polly Hillis.
Zan Glover and Rolandas Byrd.
Annette Vitale, Tonya Miller and Lynnie Meyer.
Jenny and Jeff Fisher.
Bart and Lori Bushong with James Russell Bushong and Lauren Russell Bushong.
Patti Klika, Head of School Tony Kemper, Chief Development Officer Elea Fox and Sony Steier.
Peter Gerstle, Mary Helen Blume, Sandy Gerstle and Jerry Blume.
Lauren and Phil Purcell.
Jake and Megan Theisen with Amy and Rob Miller.
Nikhil and Surekha Kulkarni.
de Party for de Paul.
Bart and Lori Bushong.
Rebekah and Tyler Agee.
Becky Roehrig and Lisa Gunterman.
Jo Snider and Bob Lindsay
Chris Fox and Chief Development Officer Elea Fox.
Judge Jessica Moore, Tess McCalpin, Tinsley Meyer and Kristina Garvey.
The emcee was Gil Corsey, Anchor WDRB-TV.
de Paul student Nolan Brown sang Lean on Me.
Head of School Tony Kemper.
The keynote speaker was de Paul School Alumnus Patrick Shaw.
Keynote speaker Patrick Shaw and Head of School Tony Kemper.
