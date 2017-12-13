_ > Society > Galleries
Customer Appreciation Day
December 13, 2017
Photos by Bill Wine
Rodes For Him For Her hosted an exclusive event to thank their customers for a fashionable year. Guests enjoyed holiday food and drinks and a photo opp with Santa Claus himself. The truly lucky customers left with a classic red box with a white bow—signifying a perfect gift from Rodes.
Michelle Mandro autographed a copy of her book, Wine Country Women of Napa Valley.
Michelle Mandro and co-owner of Rodes For Him & For Her Howard Vogt.
Dan and Barbara Clagett.
Cordell, Corinne and Carrington Lawrence.
Jordan Hocker and co-owner For Rodes For Him & For Her Susan Vogt.
Gail McBride and Rodes for Hers Women's Manager Annette Grisanti.
Rodes Customer Appreciation Day.
Jewelry designer Cindy Borders and Angela Porter.
Adam Janes, Santa and Heidi Smith.
Cruz and Kylie Blume posed with Santa.
Seated right to left: Kylie Blume, Santa and Cruz Blume with Joyce Schrenger and Paulette Habich
Katie Muldoon and Brittany Sachs.
Jim Smith wrote up an order for a customer.
Co-owner For Rodes For Him & For Her Susan Vogt and Lambo Keeling.
Harriett and Dr. Max Behr.
Lauren, Lilly and Robert Lyons posed with Santa.
Brian, Jackson, Lincoln and April Rhodes posed with Santa.
Rodes Customer Appreciation Day. Elvis was in the house.
Alexandria Glaser, Christa Zorn and Anita Henkel posed with Santa.
Michelle Mandro and Rodes for Hers Women's Manager Annette Grisanti.
Gwendolyn Linville was deep in thought as she listened to Santa.
Santa and Vivienne Linville.
Santa and Naomi Linville.