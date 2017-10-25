_ > Society > Galleries

Contemporary Thought Reception for Laura Morton

October 25, 2017

Photos by John Sodrel

Bestselling author Laura Morton presented, “What I have learned from telling other people’s stories,” and signed copies of her books at the Temple on October 16. Morton has written with a number of celebrities including Justin Bieber, Jennifer Hudson, Susan Lucci and more.

  • Contemporary Thought Reception for Laura Morton at the home of the Strattons.

  • Jewish Family & Career Services Board member Robin Stratton, best-selling author Laura Morton and host Steve Stratton.

  • Dr. Ted Hodge and Jewish Family & Career Services Director of Development & Marketing Beverly Bromley.

  • Wendy Siskin, Jerry Seligman and Leigh Segall.

  • Patrick and Sheila Welsh, Dr. John Roth and Ann and Dr. Joe Thompson.

  • Dr. Ted Hodge and Dr. Jan Yusk.

  • Fred and Anne Joseph and Jewish Family & Career Services Executive Director Judy Freundlich Tiell.

  • Ellen Shapira and Lee and Lois Epstein.

  • Bonnie Roth and Marlene Schaffer.

  • Jonathan and Wendy Siskin, Jerry Seligman, best-selling author Laura Morton and Leigh and Michael Segall.

  • Susan Blieden, Jewish Family & Career Services Executive Director Judy Freundlich Tiell and Linda Loeffler.

  • Marlene and Ben Schaffer.

  • Jewish Family & Career Services Board member Robin Stratton and Jacquelyn Dever.