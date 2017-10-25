_ > Society > Galleries
Contemporary Thought Reception for Laura Morton
October 25, 2017
Photos by John Sodrel
Bestselling author Laura Morton presented, “What I have learned from telling other people’s stories,” and signed copies of her books at the Temple on October 16. Morton has written with a number of celebrities including Justin Bieber, Jennifer Hudson, Susan Lucci and more.
Contemporary Thought Reception for Laura Morton at the home of the Strattons.
Jewish Family & Career Services Board member Robin Stratton, best-selling author Laura Morton and host Steve Stratton.
Dr. Ted Hodge and Jewish Family & Career Services Director of Development & Marketing Beverly Bromley.
Wendy Siskin, Jerry Seligman and Leigh Segall.
Patrick and Sheila Welsh, Dr. John Roth and Ann and Dr. Joe Thompson.
Dr. Ted Hodge and Dr. Jan Yusk.
Fred and Anne Joseph and Jewish Family & Career Services Executive Director Judy Freundlich Tiell.
Ellen Shapira and Lee and Lois Epstein.
Bonnie Roth and Marlene Schaffer.
Jonathan and Wendy Siskin, Jerry Seligman, best-selling author Laura Morton and Leigh and Michael Segall.
Susan Blieden, Jewish Family & Career Services Executive Director Judy Freundlich Tiell and Linda Loeffler.
Marlene and Ben Schaffer.
Jewish Family & Career Services Board member Robin Stratton and Jacquelyn Dever.
