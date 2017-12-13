+ Featured Posts > _ > Society > Galleries
Champions for Kids Breakfast
December 13, 2017
Photos by Bill Wine
Kosair Charities hosted the 13th annual Champions for Kids Breakfast at Holiday Inn Hurstbourne on Tuesday, December 5. The beneficiary, Kids Center for Pediatric Therapies, gave guests many reasons to smile and donate on this early morning.
Kaylee Morris, Amarah Fews, Bailey Yahnig, Jordan Jackson, Sophia Morris and Mason Waelde.
Jordan Jackson and Kristin Hamrick.
Joe French, Penny Burdette, with Donna and Rick Goatley.
Ellen Oberhausen, Board President Jerry Blevins, Jeff McGowan, Jeffersontown City Mayor Bill Dieruf and Executive Director Bill Southwick.
Dylan Cole and Jake Hughes.
Director of Development Liz Magee and Secretary of the Board of Directors Christa Gambert.
Laura Yeoman and board member Wade Yeoman.
Pamela Broadus and Cathy Zion.
Kevin Thompson and Denise Wisdom.
Assistant Executive Director Programs Lisa Campbell with board members Wade Yeoman and Shellie May.
Denise Wisdom, Ryan Anderson, Heather Riley, Alyssa Rodger and Eric Hay.
Joan Schade and board member James Brown
Denise Wisdom and Todd Johnson.
Assistant Executive Director Programs Lisa Campbell, Serenity Hughes and Assistant Executive Director, Advancement, Sue Moore Fenske,
Vicki Weber and Executive Director Bill Southwick.
Stephanie Von Trapp, James Sims and Kelly Tabor.
Katie Petrino Beard, Becky Petrino and Lori Tyra.
Cathy Balbach and Kyle Kaiman.
Metro Councilwoman Angela Leet, board member Shellie May and Lori Tyra.
Board President Jerry Blevins.
Executive Director Bill Southwick.
Becky Petrino and Katie Petrino Beard bowed their heads during the invocation.
Assistant Executive Director, Advancement Sue Moore Fenske spoke as Sneha Patil stood by.
Keynote speaker and Secretary of the Board of Directors Christa Gambert spoke as Sneha Patil stood by.
Executive Director Bill Southwick.