Champagne Brunch
December 13, 2017
Photos by Bill Wine
As an official toast to the season, Anna Howell and Courtney Howell-Kidd hosted an intimate gathering of over 50 attorneys and judges at Louisville Boat Club on Sunday, December 3. Guests mingled and enjoyed the festive decor while meeting the guest of honor, Dr. Richard Freeman, a cardiothoracic surgeon of Indianapolis.
Co-host Anne Howell, Richard Freeman and co-host Courtney Howell- Kidd.
John Spainhour and Judge Elise Spainhour.
John Spainhour, Judge Elise Spainhour and Thomas V. Givhan.
Father Jerry Eifler, Fran Jasper, Judge Dolly Berry and John Berry.
Rebecca Fulner, Billy Hower, Sandra Branham and Karen Jenkins.
Faye Jenkins, Barb Kaelin, Phillip and Sandy Hines, Michelle Hannigan and Steve Barlow.
Judge Deborah Deweese and co-host Courtney Howell -Kidd.
John Ridgill and co-host Courtney Howell -Kidd.
Shorty Martin, Connie Schleuning and Beth Vish.
Bill Schleuning, Richard Freeman, Ed Martin and John Ridgill.
Co-host Courtney Howell -Kidd, Dean and Christian Furman with co-host Anne Howell.
Debbie King and co-host Courtney Howell -Kidd.
Cheryl Thurman and Dr. Jeff Echelberger.
Bronson Howell and Valerie Bock with Christian and Dean Furman.
Norm Chapin, John Spainhour and Jack Bailey.
Courtney Howell-Kidd Champagne Brunch.
Co-host Courtney Howell -Kidd, Father Tim Mitchell and
co-host Anne Howell.