Celebration of Service and Survival
February 21, 2018
Photos by Tim Valentino
The Center for Women and Families hosted this elegant evening at the Louisville Marriott Downtown on Feb. 16. Five recipients were honored as Women of Distinction for giving their time and talents to advocate for women and girls in Kentuckiana.
Cathe and Dan Dykstra and Barry and Larie Allen.
Steve Gross and Bonnie Echelberger.
Kellie Johnston, Juducual Candidate Emily Digenis and CFWF President and CEO Marta Miranda.
Shawn and Kathy Herbig.
Amy and Judge Andre Bergeron and Jennifer and Jay Scobee.
Mark and Jennifer Nickel, Susan and Chris Staples and Holly and Rob Crady.
Gretchen Hunt, Michael Aldridge and Shannon White.
Honoree Kathryn Wallace and Sherman Bush.
Christine Calacsan and Jessica Morgan.
Angela Koch and Jackson Cooper.
Cary Straub, Lori Forbes, Marta Miranda, Jule Holtgrave and Cathy Cox.
Angela Harbin, Christy Jarboe, Judicial Candidate Emily Digenis and Karen Pearce.
Mayoral Candidate Angela Leet, Eric Seto and Julie Torzewski.
Von Purdy and Judicial Candidate Emily Dignis.
Randy Frantz and Kristie Adams.
Dana Zimmerlee, Suzy Gessner and Diane Walker.
Nisha Gupta, Sharon LaRue and Barry and Larie Allen.
Diane Drescher and Lynne Seewer.
Michelle Mabry, Sally Erny and Cheryl Fawbush.
McKayla Chandler and Mary Anne Tinnell.
Judicial Candidate Emily Digenis and Kellie Johnston.
Judicial Candidate Emily Digenis and Dawne Gee.
Glen Parcus and Tracie Texas.
Joe and Colleen Wilson.
Amy and Judge Andre Bergeron.
Jennifer and Jay Scobee.
Taylor Duncan and Margie Rios.
Teresa Moon Harris and Toni Hayes.
Nathan and Selena Jones.
