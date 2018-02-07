+ Carousel Post > _ > Society > Galleries
Carnevale Gala 2018
February 7, 2018
Photos by Tim Valentino
The spirit of New Orleans was alive and well at this year’s Carnevale on Saturday, Feb. 3. The Louisville Marriott Downtown hosted the entertaining evening, which featured performances by the Opera’s studio artists and live music provided Billy Goat Strut Revue.
Cirque Louis.
Fortune Teller "Kentucky Mary," Mary Furlong Coomer.
William Mitchell.
George Nichols and Janell Seeger.
Philip and Sarah Dennison.
Bob Ott and Susan Mateja.
Del and Jill Newman, Michael Raus, Janet Brown, Barbara Sandford, Greg Kuhns and Anne McCarthy.
Ginny Washbish and Natasha Lynn Foley.
Craig Schermann, Linda Marquette Contarino and Catherine Aand Jim Smith.
Bill and Libba Blodgett.
Devin and Sam Hunter.
Amanda Dohn and Daniel Reed.
Allen and Rebecca Seiter.
Todd and Sarah Flowers and Stephanie and Rob Falk.
Julia Leist, Carla Givan Motes, Randy Blevins, Kristen Jensen, Matthew Porter and Ginny Washbish.
Matthew Williams and Kyle Bailey.
Angela and Ben Smith.
Nicole and Rick WIggington.
Henry and Marti Kuehn, Libby and Jim Voyles and Ruth Atkinson.Ruth
Jill Newman and Greg Kuhns .
Kelly Krucki and Rachel Chance.
Heather Falmen and Mia Holder.
Elizabeth Jent and Erika Chavez-Graziano.
Mia Holder, Heather Falmen and Gail and Chres Bride.
Cirque Louis.
Cirque Louis.
Cirque Louis.
Don and Libby Parkinson.
Cirque Louis.
Cirque Louis.
Cirque Louis.
Cirque Louis.
Cirque Louis.
Faith Yascone and Randy Blevins.
Faith Yascone, Justin Kos, Kenneth Wright and Randy Blevins.
John and Linda Danna, Debra Clary and Kevin Rapp.
Sankara Haruna and Arthur Bosarge.
Rolandas Byrd and Alicia Baldon.
Heather Falmen, Ian Derrer and Mia Holder.
Honorary Ambassador to Louisville from Bosnia Vanja Turanjanin and Council Person Barbara Sexton Smith.
Mary Celeste Lerman and Joy Yudofsky.
Billy Goat Strutt Revue and Cirque Louis leading the parade.
Billy Goat Strutt Revue and Cirque Louis leading the parade.
Billy Goat Strutt Revue and Cirque Louis leading the parade.
Cirque Louis.
Linda Marquette Contarino, Lee Enoch and Craig SCherman.
Cirque Louis.
Cirque Louis.
Natasha Lynn Foley and Randy Blevins.
