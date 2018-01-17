+ Carousel Post > _ > Society > Galleries

Cabo Wabo Coat Party

January 17, 2018

Photos by Tim Valentino

The silver anniversary of this legendary bash took place at Mellwood Arts & Entertainment Center on Saturday, Jan. 13. Attendees danced the night away with The Louisville Crashers and Wax Factory, took photos with Old Hollywood celebrity look-alikes and donated coats to Wayside Christian Mission.

  • Lana and Kevin Manning.

  • Kelly and Joe Seiler and Carol Greissman.

  • James Kuhns and Natalie Shields.

  • Dr. Sarah Brian Thieneman, Nichole Mertes and David Grantz.

  • Bryant Nohalty, Maria Velasco-Lockard Nohalty, Scott Woodward, Laura Baldwin, Dionne Del Signore, Brian Wilcoxson and Regana and Dale Larsen.

  • Lesli Taylor, Larry Sinclair and Karen and Bryan Little.

  • Tiffany Henderson and Shahrzad Javid.

  • Alicia Ray, Michelle Jimenez, Kim Jones and Tammy Lynn Hart.

  • The Louisville Crashers.

  • The Louisville Crashers.

  • The Louisville Crashers.

  • The Louisville Crashers.

  • Lisa Gittli and Andrea League.

  • The Louisville Crashers.

  • Melissa and Jim Ballinger and Shari Baughman.

  • David Cecil, Shelly Griffith and Todd Hazel.

  • Merry Skotnicki and Diane Hansen.

  • Roland Jones, Allison Lewis, Karen Henderson and Diane Politi.

  • Allison Lewis and Karen Henderson.

  • Paul Taylor and Tracy Jesse.

  • Lucie Stansbury and Shari Baughman.

  • Courtney Gagel and Matthew Prybylski.

  • Paul Grignon and Lisa Tillman.

  • Jeff Inwood and Deana Coleman.

  • Joe Frith, Jerry Fischer MV Advertising

  • Monica Young, Leigh Lancia and Gina Nichols.

  • Drew and Lisa Duncan.

  • Mindy and Emily Aschbacher and Tiffany Diehl.

  • The Louisville Crashers.

  • Brian Goodknight, Sophia Kroon and Chad Pearson.

  • Brian Goodknight and Chad Pearson.

  • Lee and Mayoral Candidate Angela Leet.