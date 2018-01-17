+ Carousel Post > _ > Society > Galleries
Cabo Wabo Coat Party
January 17, 2018
Photos by Tim Valentino
The silver anniversary of this legendary bash took place at Mellwood Arts & Entertainment Center on Saturday, Jan. 13. Attendees danced the night away with The Louisville Crashers and Wax Factory, took photos with Old Hollywood celebrity look-alikes and donated coats to Wayside Christian Mission.
-
Lana and Kevin Manning.
-
Kelly and Joe Seiler and Carol Greissman.
-
James Kuhns and Natalie Shields.
-
Dr. Sarah Brian Thieneman, Nichole Mertes and David Grantz.
-
-
Bryant Nohalty, Maria Velasco-Lockard Nohalty, Scott Woodward, Laura Baldwin, Dionne Del Signore, Brian Wilcoxson and Regana and Dale Larsen.
-
Lesli Taylor, Larry Sinclair and Karen and Bryan Little.
-
Tiffany Henderson and Shahrzad Javid.
-
Alicia Ray, Michelle Jimenez, Kim Jones and Tammy Lynn Hart.
-
The Louisville Crashers.
-
The Louisville Crashers.
-
The Louisville Crashers.
-
The Louisville Crashers.
-
Lisa Gittli and Andrea League.
-
The Louisville Crashers.
-
Melissa and Jim Ballinger and Shari Baughman.
-
David Cecil, Shelly Griffith and Todd Hazel.
-
Merry Skotnicki and Diane Hansen.
-
Roland Jones, Allison Lewis, Karen Henderson and Diane Politi.
-
Allison Lewis and Karen Henderson.
-
Paul Taylor and Tracy Jesse.
-
Lucie Stansbury and Shari Baughman.
-
Courtney Gagel and Matthew Prybylski.
-
Paul Grignon and Lisa Tillman.
-
Jeff Inwood and Deana Coleman.
-
Joe Frith, Jerry Fischer MV Advertising
-
Monica Young, Leigh Lancia and Gina Nichols.
-
Drew and Lisa Duncan.
-
Mindy and Emily Aschbacher and Tiffany Diehl.
-
The Louisville Crashers.
-
Brian Goodknight, Sophia Kroon and Chad Pearson.
-
Brian Goodknight and Chad Pearson.
-
Lee and Mayoral Candidate Angela Leet.
-