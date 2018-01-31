+ Featured Posts > _ > Society > Galleries
Black and Yellow Ball
January 31, 2018
Photos by Bill Wine
Louisville Marriott East hosted this annual night of dancing for a great cause on Saturday, Jan. 27. The Molly Johnson Foundation works to make a difference in the lives of special needs children and their families by funding medical equipment, handicap accessibility renovations and much more.
-
Jessica and Tim Simpson.
-
Teri Dedas and Susie Hedges.
-
Denise Cissell, Laura Ford and Danielle Tackett.
-
Frank Kapfhammer, Cameron Elliott, Trip Weck and David Elliott.
-
-
Brook Weck with Jodie and Kelly Doyle.
-
Black and Yellow Ball.
-
Susie Hedges, Executive Director Lori Elliott, Ann Logsdon and Janet Madras.
-
Black and Yellow Ball.
-
Matthew and Katie Harris.
-
Andrew and Cecilia Schmitz.
-
Trish Oberst and Cecilia Schmitz.
-
David Francis, Eric Schaefer and Trip Weck.
-
Eric Sampson with Lauren and Joe Hall.
-
Nick and Dom Morley.
-
Alex and Pepe Molestina.
-
Ellie, Olivia, Robin and Jo Jo Johnson.
-
Steve and Cody Oppel.
-
The registration table was kept active.
-
Viv Neagli and Trish Nasia.
-
Samantha Underwood and Summer Ford.
-
Chad and Adam Greenwell with Justin Baker.
-
Chris and Jennifer Steiner with Lindsay Ratterman.
-
Black and Yellow Ball.
-
Black and Yellow Ball.
-
Josh Edwards and Kara Conder.
-
The Commonwealth Trio provided musical entertainment.
-
Erin Wilson and Angie Hofmann.
-
Jennifer and Chris Steiner.
-
Darin and Erin Gollar, Steve and Angela Hardin with Alex and Yuri Sakaguchi.
-
Kurt Deddins, Angie Franconia,Jody Dieruf and Mayor of Jeffersontown Bill Dieruf.
-
Jimmy and Angie Franconia, Jody Dieruf and Mayor of Jeffersontown Bill Dieruf.
-
Shauna Paul, Olivia Raby, Katie Benz, Nicole Burdette and Carly Phelps.
-