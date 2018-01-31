+ Featured Posts > _ > Society > Galleries

Black and Yellow Ball

January 31, 2018

Photos by Bill Wine

Louisville Marriott East hosted this annual night of dancing for a great cause on Saturday, Jan. 27. The Molly Johnson Foundation works to make a difference in the lives of special needs children and their families by funding medical equipment, handicap accessibility renovations and much more.

  • Jessica and Tim Simpson.

  • Teri Dedas and Susie Hedges.

  • Denise Cissell, Laura Ford and Danielle Tackett.

  • Frank Kapfhammer, Cameron Elliott, Trip Weck and David Elliott.

  • Brook Weck with Jodie and Kelly Doyle.

  • Black and Yellow Ball.

  • Susie Hedges, Executive Director Lori Elliott, Ann Logsdon and Janet Madras.

  • Black and Yellow Ball.

  • Matthew and Katie Harris.

  • Andrew and Cecilia Schmitz.

  • Trish Oberst and Cecilia Schmitz.

  • David Francis, Eric Schaefer and Trip Weck.

  • Eric Sampson with Lauren and Joe Hall.

  • Nick and Dom Morley.

  • Alex and Pepe Molestina.

  • Ellie, Olivia, Robin and Jo Jo Johnson.

  • Steve and Cody Oppel.

  • The registration table was kept active.

  • Viv Neagli and Trish Nasia.

  • Samantha Underwood and Summer Ford.

  • Chad and Adam Greenwell with Justin Baker.

  • Chris and Jennifer Steiner with Lindsay Ratterman.

  • Black and Yellow Ball.

  • Black and Yellow Ball.

  • Josh Edwards and Kara Conder.

  • The Commonwealth Trio provided musical entertainment.

  • Erin Wilson and Angie Hofmann.

  • Jennifer and Chris Steiner.

  • Darin and Erin Gollar, Steve and Angela Hardin with Alex and Yuri Sakaguchi.

  • Kurt Deddins, Angie Franconia,Jody Dieruf and Mayor of Jeffersontown Bill Dieruf.

  • Jimmy and Angie Franconia, Jody Dieruf and Mayor of Jeffersontown Bill Dieruf.

  • Shauna Paul, Olivia Raby, Katie Benz, Nicole Burdette and Carly Phelps.