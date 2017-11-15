+ Featured Posts > _ > Society > Galleries
Be at Ease
November 15, 2017
Photos by Tim Valentino
Tim Faulkner Gallery was the site of this first-time fundraiser on Thursday, November 9. Guests enjoyed local food and craft beer while meeting with some of DHH’s rescue dog hero teams.
-
Michael Cawood and Addison Jones.
-
Jeff Greer.
-
Kelly Scott Franklin and HeidiJoy Stenson.
-
Gold Star Mother Cathy Mullins sings the national anthem.
-
Gold Star Mother Cathy Mullins sings the national anthem.
-
Kassi Cawood and Karen Casi.
-
Veteran Mark Hammack and Ginger.
-
Cara and Jay Baribeau and Cosi and Grayson Karleski.
-
Judy Wilson, Kassi Cawood and Adressa Collard.
-
Renee McCartan.
-
Chris and Amber Cruise.
-
Brandon Franklin, Matthew Duffy and Special Warfare Dog program founder Jeff Franklin.
-
Lori Evanson and Adam Barr of The Pet Station.
-
Representatives of the Louisville Younger Women's Club.
-
Leadership Louisville Ignite Team members Keith Joy, Lauren Colberg, Cassandra Webb, Lindsay Wehr, Lara Thompson and Jeff Greer.
-
HeidiJoy Stenson.
-
Carolyn and Bob Breeden, Chuck Ziegenfuss and Polar Bear and Margu and Mike Farrell.
-
HeidiJoy Stenson and Kelly Scott Franklin.
-
Jay Proctor and Lexi, Charlotte Roesner, Amil and Susan Kleinert and Sandra and Steve Chastain.
-
Jennifer Gilpin and Shelby Stewart.
-
-
Jennifer and Dwayne Graggoo.
-
Alex and Elizabeth Partin of Brown and Blue Photography.
-
Serena and David Benson.
-
David Benson, Chuck Ziegenfuss and Polar Bear.
-
Chuck Ziegenfuss and Polar Bear.
-
Duffy's Dog Center Training Team.
-
David Benson recieving a donation from Park Community Credit Union.
-
Kassi Cawood and Don and Libby Parkinson.
-