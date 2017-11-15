+ Featured Posts > _ > Society > Galleries

Be at Ease

November 15, 2017

Photos by Tim Valentino

Tim Faulkner Gallery was the site of this first-time fundraiser on Thursday, November 9. Guests enjoyed local food and craft beer while meeting with some of DHH’s rescue dog hero teams.

  • Michael Cawood and Addison Jones.

  • Jeff Greer.

  • Kelly Scott Franklin and HeidiJoy Stenson.

  • Gold Star Mother Cathy Mullins sings the national anthem.

  • Kassi Cawood and Karen Casi.

  • Veteran Mark Hammack and Ginger.

  • Cara and Jay Baribeau and Cosi and Grayson Karleski.

  • Judy Wilson, Kassi Cawood and Adressa Collard.

  • Renee McCartan.

  • Chris and Amber Cruise.

  • Brandon Franklin, Matthew Duffy and Special Warfare Dog program founder Jeff Franklin.

  • Lori Evanson and Adam Barr of The Pet Station.

  • Representatives of the Louisville Younger Women's Club.

  • Leadership Louisville Ignite Team members Keith Joy, Lauren Colberg, Cassandra Webb, Lindsay Wehr, Lara Thompson and Jeff Greer.

  • HeidiJoy Stenson.

  • Carolyn and Bob Breeden, Chuck Ziegenfuss and Polar Bear and Margu and Mike Farrell.

  • HeidiJoy Stenson and Kelly Scott Franklin.

  • Jay Proctor and Lexi, Charlotte Roesner, Amil and Susan Kleinert and Sandra and Steve Chastain.

  • Jennifer Gilpin and Shelby Stewart.

  • Jennifer and Dwayne Graggoo.

  • Alex and Elizabeth Partin of Brown and Blue Photography.

  • Serena and David Benson.

  • David Benson, Chuck Ziegenfuss and Polar Bear.

  • Chuck Ziegenfuss and Polar Bear.

  • Duffy's Dog Center Training Team.

  • David Benson recieving a donation from Park Community Credit Union.

  • Kassi Cawood and Don and Libby Parkinson.