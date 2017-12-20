+ Carousel Post > _ > Society > Galleries
Barry Wooley Holiday Party
December 20, 2017
Photos by Tim Valentino
Barry Wooley Designs teamed up with the Skin Group for a delightful holiday experience on Thursday, December 7. Guests enjoyed cocktails and browsing through BW’s collection of home decor as well as discounted treatments from the Skin Group.
Rich and Lisa Bradley and Barry Wooley.
Lizzy Smith, Shane Wohlschledel and Alex Stavens.
Angela Becker and Jennifer Wingfield.
Jill "DJ Jill" Aguiar.
Morgan Hawker, Deb Arnold, Skye Squires and Sara Osborne.
Craig Scherman and Aaron Hutton.
Kyle Kark and Amber Cannon.
Pat Ballard and Shari Baughman.
Yulia Morizova, Samantha Williams, Daniel Sheridan, Brooke Wallace and Audry Reay.
Alex Miller, Jeremy Holehan and Jessica Verderame.
Jacqui Smith and Shelly Sharber.
Alex and Nancy Miller.
Louis Heuser, Bobby Zax, Peggy Heuser and Stephanie Haler Mora.
Annette and Doug Sweeney.
The Skin Group.
Lisa and Bobby Zax.
Soozie Eastman and Nancy Tafel with the Louisville Film Society.
Colin McNaughton and Woo Speed.
Shari Baughman and Tonya and Kris Abeln.
Roxanne Dunaway and Lucie Stansbury
Faith Yascone and Roxanne Dunaway.
Sydney and Laura Snyder.
Soozie Eastmen and Jude Loew.
Kristin Marolwe and Jared.
Ann and Douglas Dreisbach.
Molly Chesney, Don Kavanaugh and Donna Patterson.
Jude Loew and Barry Wooley.
David and Terri Sierra.
David Sierra, Barry Wooley and Terri Sierra.
Barry Wooley, Jacqui Smith, Sara Osborne, Skye Squires and Jude Loew.
Jude Loew and Tonya York Dees.
Lucie and Bert Stansbury.
Bryant Nohalty, Faith Yascone, Maria Velasco-Lockard Nohalty and Roxanne Dunaway.
Kitty Shay, Lisa Zax and Jessica Myers.