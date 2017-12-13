+ Carousel Post > _ > Society > Galleries
Bardstown Road Aglow
December 13, 2017
Photos by Kathryn Harrington
Highlands shops and restaurants stayed open late for the 32nd annual iteration of this event on Saturday, December 2. Those in attendance enjoyed holiday specials, appearances by Santa Claus and the lighting of the neighborhood tree.
-
Caroline Cabezas, Doug Evans and Emily Martin with Keith's Hardware.
-
Erin Barrett and Shannon Jones.
-
Steve and Kat Gammons.
-
Maria Serrano and Monica Santillan with the Beaded Treasures Project.
-
-
Eliza Lewandowski, Carey Goldstein and Sally Goldstein.
-
Ryan Daly with Lapis Lazer Display, Declan and Tiffany Daly.
-
Carmichael's Kids Bookstore.
-
Owner of Discoveries Donna Stone and Micah Chandler.
-
Kristen Hepler and Sheyenne Santiago.
-
Ceal and Dale Vish.
-
Edenside Gallery.
-
Edenside Gallery.
-
Edenside Gallery.
-
Edenside Gallery.
-
Owner of Edenside Gallery Nancy Peterson.
-
Owner of Kizito Cookies Elizabeth Kizito.
-
Micah Chandler.
-
Julie Lange, Micah Chandler and Lynn Fischer.
-
Discoveries.
-
-
Edenside Gallery.
-
Edenside Gallery.
-
Edenside Gallery.
-
-
Tessa McShane and Nikki Kyte.