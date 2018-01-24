_ > Society > Galleries
B. YOU Ribbon Cutting
January 24, 2018
Photos by Tim Valentino
B .YOU celebrated their newly expanded space in Chenoweth Square on Friday, Jan. 12. The modern fitness boutique treated guests to pampering and mingling, and one lucky guest went home with a pair of Christian Louboutin heels.
-
-
Levi and Stephanie Bristow.
-
Rachel McClain and Emily Hughes.
-
Sarah Cupkovic and Holly Meadows.
-
Anita Guzman-Tomchek and Elana Tomchek.
-
-
Jeannie Boyle and Mady Mitchell.
-
Chris and Rashna Carmicle and Stephanie and Levi Bristow.
-
Chris and Rashna Carmicle and Stephanie and Levi Bristow.
-
Rashna Carmicle and Stephanie Bristow.
-
Janet Kanzinger, Beth Kitchen, Jessica Hogan and Jeanne Steiden.
-
Amy Swenson, Leah Chandler Joy and Aimee Bratetic.
-
Amy Elswick and Katy Wayne.
-
Amy Elswick, Katy Wayne and Avery.
-
Sarah C. and Monica Randelia.
-
Mitali Chitre and Anna Curnutte.
-
Caroline Johnson and Jeanne Steiden.
-
Anne Holmes and Michelle Lane.
-
Tamara Chapman, Aimee Bratetic and Rini Menezes.
-
Stephanie Bristow, Cathy Shircliff, Nikki Carver, and Deanna Keal.
-
The ribbon cutting! Levi and Stephanie Bristow and Rashna and Chris Carmicle.
-
The ribbon cutting! Levi and Stephanie Bristow and Rashna and Chris Carmicle.
-
The ribbon cutting! Levi and Stephanie Bristow and Rashna Carmicle.
-