Aviation & Military Heritage Festival

October 25, 2017

Photos by Kathryn Harrington

Bowman Field hosted this weekend-long experience on October 14 and 15. Guests enjoyed viewing vintage and modern aircraft and military equipment, as well vintage plane rides. The festival also featured a Four Roses bourbon bar, craft beer vendors and food trucks galore.

  • John Casper.

  • Eddie, Quinton and Sarah Goff.

  • Hung Le.

  • David Jackie, Karen Tinkler, Abram Jackie, Max Jackie and William Skaggs.

  • The Ladies of Liberty: Jeanette Kays, Wanda Martin and Nancy Cheak.

  • Mullaney, Wendy and Sabrina Palazzo.

  • Marie and Dennis Cavitt.

  • Megan Thomas and Logan Jolly.

  • Cohen, Matt, Cassie and Brooks Crawford.

  • Matt Paynter, Charlie Paynter and Jim Curry.

  • Kitty and Theo Nowak.

  • Naval Petty Officer Steve York and Lisa York.

  • The Ladies of Liberty.

  • Kaitlyn Moten, Emma McCoy, Allie Senn and Morgan O’Daniel.

  • Mariah Janes, Toby Janes and Michele Highley.

  • Members of the Kilroy Chapter of the Military Vehicle Preservation Association Wayne Klotz Sr., Leo Dauby and Bill Scott.

  • Leo Dauby.

  • United States Marine Corps Veteran Richard D. Perry.

  • Jerry and Mary Irwin.

  • Doug Blakeman.