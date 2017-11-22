+ Featured Posts > _ > Society > Galleries
A Night at the Speakeasy
November 22, 2017
Photos by John Sodrel
Guests partied like it was the end of Prohibition at the Ice House Downtown on Saturday, November 11. This delightfully themed gala featured cocktails and dinner, live and silent auctions and live entertainment from Thumper & The Plaid Rabbits.
-
Bluegrass Center for Autism staff and volunteers - Allison Griffitts, Kelsey Wolfe, Katelyn Wilson, Savana Altenstadter, Liz Bischoff and Chelsea Morgan.
-
Puzzabilities Gala at the Ice House.
-
Kylee Abernethy and Hollie Smith with sponsor Republic Bank.
-
Laura and Jason Zachariah with sponsor Kindred Healthcare.
-
-
Dr. Earl and Victoria Gaar.
-
Drew Jenkins and Mitchel Denham.
-
-
Scott and Melissa McGuire.
-
Adam Norrenbrock and Josh Richardson.
-
Keynote speakers Ben and Lisa Hinnen.
-
-
Kevin and Jen Nichter.
-
Justin Smither and Andrea Fowler.
-
Rob and Shelley Cantrell.
-
Michelle and Justin Baker, Kirk and Emiko Macaulay and Marinell Baker.
-
Ellen Skomsky, Beverly Edwards, Marinell Baker and Pat Chapman.
-
Erin Norrenbrock, Jacob Gumer and Michelle Baker.
-
Amanda Novak and Cody Quinn.
-
John Payne, Whitney Newton and Bluegrass Center for Autism Board member Foster and Nikki McCarl.
-
Bluegrass Center for Autism Board members Jason Dillingham, Laura Landenwich and Ben Byrne, Executive Director Paul Kichler, Board members Joann Jolgren, Joseph Conely and Steve Hueston.
-
Bluegrass Center for Autism Executive Director Paul Kichler, Board members Matt Frey, Anne Gregory, Chair Margi Schindler, Genny Wenta and Foster McCarl.
-
Alayna Sizemore and Jamie Ostermeier.
-
Amanda Stafford and Kent Works.
-
Katie Travis, Bluegrass Center for Autism Board member Sam Jackson, Amanda Shrout, Brent Gritton and Paige and Nick Sutton.
-
Kelly Will, Bluegrass Center for Autism Program Director Christen Byrne and Stephanie Gumer.
-
Thumper & the Plaid Rabbits provided the entertainment.
-
Pat Cady, Megan DeNobile and Ray Hilabrand.
-
Kim Dodson and Bill Coates.
-