+ Carousel Post > _ > Society > Galleries
2018 KMAC Couture Launch Party
January 31, 2018
Photos by Bill Wine
In anticipation of the KMAC Couture: Art Walks the Runway, the museum held an official launch on Thursday, Jan. 25. Guests celebrated this year’s artists and had the chance to purchase VIP tickets for the main event on April 14.
-
Logan Leet, Ina Miller, Marcella Kragel, Randy Blevins and Kenneth Wright.
-
Hayes Turney, Emma Von Behren and Sada Rice.
-
Gwendolyn Peyton.
-
Emily Digenis and Eleni Digenis Lentsch.
-
-
KMAC Couture Launch Party.
-
Faith Lindsey.
-
KMAC Visitor Services, Membership and dress designer Kris Pettit with Faith Lindsey.
-
KMAC Couture Launch Party.
-
Artist Guy Tedesco and KMAC curator Joey Yates.
-
Faith Lindsey, Chase Speiden and KMAC Director of Development and Community Outreach Michelle Staggs.
-
Artist Guy Tedesco , KMAC Couture Committee Chair Debbie Huddleston Mitchell, Stuart Mitchell and KMAC Executive Director Aldy Milliken.
-
Stephanie Rowan and artist Diamond Wade.
-
KMAC Couture Launch Party.
-
KMAC Couture Launch Party.
-
Julia Carstanjen and KMAC Executive Director Aldy Milliken.
-
Alexandra Moro and Caleb Yeske.
-
Caleb Yeske, Alexandra Moro with Sarah and Jim Haynes.
-
Artists Lizzie Paul and Audrey Slyter.
-
Shauvon McGill and Jabril Goodner.
-
KMAC Couture Launch Party.
-
Matt Goodlett and Abbie Purdie.
-
Kelsie Smithson and Austin Mayberry.
-
Ellen McKnight, Daniel Maye, Jamie Estes, Mo McKnight and Scott Howe.
-
KMAC Couture Committee Chair Debbie Huddleston Mitchell spoke.
-
KMAC Couture Committee Chair Debbie Huddleston Mitchell spoke.
-