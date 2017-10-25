+ Carousel Post > _ > Society > Galleries

2017 Komen Louisville Race for the Cure®

October 25, 2017

Photos by Kathryn Harrington

This annual race was held at Louisville Slugger Field on October 14. The morning started off with a Survivor Parade, followed by a 5K Walk/Run and a one-mile Family Walk.

  • Christen Dean and Katie Doherty.

  • Belinda Hafell, Keri Polevchak and Ashley Newton.

  • Leslie and Peggy Trippett.

  • Dawn Hinton and Diana Prewitt.

  • Margie Davis, Megan Korfhage, Pam Poole and Lisa Druen.

  • Iroquois High School Band.

  • Iroquois High School dance team.

  • Brooke Wheeler, Janet Leach, Jennifer Leach and Blake Sappenfield.

  • Samantha Rodriguez, Jennifer Adams, Tristan Adams, Elizabeth Phillips and Denise Weaver.

  • Tatum Tedtman, Holly Meeks and Sarah Barnett.

  • Michelle Flanigan, Cara Walters, Paige Flanigan, Lisa Burke and Leigha Walters.

  • Debbie White, Patricia Burke, Brittney White, LaTonya Street, Michelle White, Joi White and Marika White.

  • Julie Barnes, Laura Collins, Pat Moore, Brooke Banet, Cynthia Wynn, Sherry Tracy and June Lanham.

